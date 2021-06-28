The Rebound Podcast: What it takes to innovate.

On this episode of The Rebound, Gina Chung, vice president, Innovation Americas, at DHL discusses how one of the leading global 3PLs integrates innovation into solutions for its customers and its supply chain. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

What company, or supply chain leader, today doesn’t want to be viewed as an innovator? After all, today’s most innovative companies, like Tesla, Apple, Google and Amazon, have been rewarded by the investment company for taking chances and disrupting their industries. That best the question: What does it take to innovate, and how does a supply chain leader integrate innovation into its solutions?



On this episode of The Rebound, DHL’s Gina Chung, discusses what it takes to build an innovation team, ferret out emerging technologies that can make a difference and work with your customers to integrate innovation with your supply chain processes.



