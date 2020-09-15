The Rebound Podcast: What’s ahead for small package delivery

On this episode of The Rebound, Alan Amling discusses the future of small package delivery as e-commerce fulfillment heats up. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.



For years, UPS, FedEx and USPS have owned small package delivery. With more e-commerce orders to deliver than ever, and increasing demand for next day and same day delivery, the parcel delivery world is ripe for a transformation.



On this episode of The Rebound, Alan Amling, a former UPS executive and now a fellow at the University of Tennessee Global Supply Chain Institute, looks at how the small package delivery model is changing and what might come next.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.



