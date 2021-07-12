The Rebound Podcast: What’s happening in micro-fulfillment.

On this episode of The Rebound, Marc Wulfraat, founder and president of MWPVL International Inc., a supply chain consulting firm, discusses why grocers and retailers are getting small to get closer to their customers. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

Sometimes bigger isn’t better. When it comes to grocers and retailers trying to fulfill orders for buy online/pickup in store and same day delivery, the trend is to develop scaled down versions of automated warehouse solutions that can operate in the backroom of a store. The result is that micro-fulfillment is one of the fastest-growing segments of the order-fulfillment automation sector.



On this episode of The Rebound, MWPVL’s Marc Wulfraat discusses the micro-fulfillment phenomenon and why retailers need to pay attention.



Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

You can read more about micro-fulfillment by clicking on links here and here.



