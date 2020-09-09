The Rebound Podcast: Workforce diversity

On this episode of The Rebound, Katty Kay discusses diversity in the workplace with Abe Eshkenzi and Bob Trebilcock.



Businesses, including supply chains, have made strides in recent years to build more inclusive and diverse workplaces. But as the nature of work changes, along with where we perform the work, there’s more to be done, especially for working Moms.



On this episode of The Rebound, Katty Kay, a New York Times best-selling author and lead anchor for BBC World News America, joins hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock to discuss how businesses can address diversity in the workforce and the changing nature of work, both now and Post-COVID.



