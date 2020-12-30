The Rebound: Say Goodbye to 2020

In this episode of The Rebound, ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock discuss the last six months in supply chain management, and what they’re watching for 2021.



Last June, Abe Eshkenazi, the CEO of the Association for Supply Chain Management, and Bob Trebilcock, editorial director of Supply Chain Management Review, launched The Rebound, a podcast tracking what’s working now in supply chain management. Guests have included everyone from the BBC’s Katy Kay to supply chain leaders from Under Armour, AGCO and FedEx. It’s been a great launch to the series.

With the year about to end, the co-hosts look back at the last six months in supply chain management and look forward to the year to come.

