The Rebound: Say Goodbye to 2020

Listen in as Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of ASCM, and Bob Trebilcock, editorial director of SCMR, discuss what to watch for in supply chain in 2021

By

What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
In this episode of The Rebound, ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock discuss the last six months in supply chain management, and what they’re watching for 2021.

Last June, Abe Eshkenazi, the CEO of the Association for Supply Chain Management, and Bob Trebilcock, editorial director of Supply Chain Management Review, launched The Rebound, a podcast tracking what’s working now in supply chain management. Guests have included everyone from the BBC’s Katy Kay to supply chain leaders from Under Armour, AGCO and FedEx. It’s been a great launch to the series.

With the year about to end, the co-hosts look back at the last six months in supply chain management and look forward to the year to come.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.


Blogs
Abe Eshkenazi
Association for Supply Chain Management
Supply Chain Management
The Rebound Podcast
Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
