The Rebound: What AGCO Got Right About COVID

COVID-19 wasn’t on most people’s radar until March. But for those who were listening, there were signals coming out of China that something was happening that could wreak havoc on global supply chains as early as January.

AGCO, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of agricultural equipment and spare parts, was one of those supply chain organizations that was listening. Thanks to human intelligence with ears to the ground in China, Italy, Brazil and other impacted countries, and a robust risk management team and processes, AGCO kept operating and never missed a beat.

In this episode of The Rebound, Greg Toornman, AGCO’s vice president of global materials, logistics and demand planning, discusses how AGCO did it, and offers advice to other supply chain managers preparing for the next pandemic.

Be sure to listen in wherever you get your podcasts.



