The Rebound: What we learned from the last recession

In this episode, Morgan Swink tells us what went right, and what went wrong in the last downturn

Listen in as Texas Christian University’s Morgan Swink discusses what went right and what went wrong for supply chains coming out of the last recession. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

The 2008 recession pushed many supply chains to their limits and brought companies to the brink of financial ruin. In spite of the challenge, some companies did a better job than others getting through the recession and took market share as the economy improved.

What went right? And, what went wrong? Those are the questions Morgan Swink, a professor of supply chain management at Texas Christian University, has been researching for ASCM. He shares his findings on this episode of The Rebound: What we learned from the last recession with hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock.

