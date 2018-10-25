The Role Cloud ERP Technology Plays in Supply Chain Automation
In this whitepaper, we’ll examine emerging trends and best practices in supply chain automation, as well as explore how advancements in business technologies—especially Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software—are helping manufacturers and distributors become faster and more productive.
Oracle in the NewsThe Role Cloud ERP Technology Plays in Supply Chain Automation What Happens When a Business Becomes a Combination Manufacturer, Wholesaler and Retailer New logistics software upgrades from Oracle released last week Targeting emerging markets, Oracle extends cloud-based warehouse management NetSuite for 3PL More Oracle News
There’s little doubt that advancements in technology have made everyday life easier for manufacturers and distributors.
How can automating your supply chain lead to a significant boost in the bottom line?
Download this report to discover emerging trends and best practices in supply chain automation that will make your business faster and more productive.Download Now!
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsDigital Transformation · ERP · Oracle · Supply Chain Software · ·
Latest Whitepaper
The Role Cloud ERP Technology Plays in Supply Chain Automation In this whitepaper, we’ll examine emerging trends and best practices in supply chain automation, as well as explore how advancements in business technologies—especially Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software—are helping manufacturers and distributors become faster and more productive. Download Today!
From the October 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
New order fulfillment system optimizes spare parts operation Upgrade to LED industrial lighting creates cost savings View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
Modern Materials Handling’s Annual Pallet Report The results of Modern's annual survey of pallet users shows they are highly motivated to find savings and more sophisticated services from their pallet providers. In this exclusive Webcast, we'll examine how Modern's readers are revisiting their assumptions about pallet usage and pallet providers’ offerings. Register Today!