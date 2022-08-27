MMH    Topics     Blogs

The State of Supply Chain Software on Talking Supply Chain Podcast

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Bob Trebilcock welcomes Blue Ridge’s Prashant Bhatia to talk about what’s new in supply chain software

By

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

If you happened to attend the Gartner conference this year, you couldn’t help but be impressed by the number of new players in the supply chain software space, and the diversity of their offerings. Or perhaps confused by it all, given the new offerings, technologies and capabilities.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock talks to Prashant Bhatia, the chief marketing officer for Blue Ridge, a provider of demand planning software, and a long-time supply chain software executive. Bhatia breaks down how supply chain execution and planning software has evolved over the last twenty years, what’s new today and how these offerings are tackling supply chain issues in new ways.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.


Blogs
Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
