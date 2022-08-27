The State of Supply Chain Software on Talking Supply Chain Podcast

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

If you happened to attend the Gartner conference this year, you couldn’t help but be impressed by the number of new players in the supply chain software space, and the diversity of their offerings. Or perhaps confused by it all, given the new offerings, technologies and capabilities.



On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock talks to Prashant Bhatia, the chief marketing officer for Blue Ridge, a provider of demand planning software, and a long-time supply chain software executive. Bhatia breaks down how supply chain execution and planning software has evolved over the last twenty years, what’s new today and how these offerings are tackling supply chain issues in new ways.



