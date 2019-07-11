The Time is Now to Update Your Mobile Operating System

The window is closing on support for Windows®-based mobile devices. Many companies have already migrated to new devices based on Android™.

As end of support dates for legacy operating systems approach, customers need to make decisions and plans to move forward, as applications development can require considerable time and effort.

The Honeywell whitepaper, Mobile Operating System Transition, outlines insights and considerations when planning your transition to a modern operating system. Read the whitepaper and see how you can prepare your operations for Windows end-of-life.

View or download



