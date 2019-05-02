Think Outside the Cart: How AMRs Optimize Warehouse Fulfillment

Date/Time Thursday, May 9, 2019 2:00PM Moderator Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless Media Panelists Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics Thursday, May 9, 2019 2:00PMMike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless MediaRick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics

The exponentially growing demand for ecommerce, next-day shipping, special handling and a shrinking labor pool is putting significant pressure on fulfillment warehouses to deliver orders faster and more efficiently. To meet this challenge, 3PLs and retailers need to “think outside of the traditional cart”.

Join Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media and Locus Robotics’ CEO Rick Faulk as they discuss how warehouse robotics is already dramatically changing the fulfillment paradigm to significantly improve the capability and efficiency and helping operators “think outside of the cart”.

Mike and Rick will explain the opportunities that automation brings to the fulfillment warehouse, discuss the shortcomings of traditional cart-based picking and how the multi-bot approach significantly increases productivity, scales to meet changing demand, and streamlines the fulfillment process.

Understand how the current labor market drives the need to optimize warehouse operation

Learn why a multi-bot approach delivers higher productivity vs. cart-based systems

Discover how automation and robotics changes the warehouse fulfillment paradigm

