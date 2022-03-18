Third Wave Automation and Clark Material Handling Company announce partnership

Third Wave Automation (TWA), a provider of autonomous solutions for the materials handling industry, and CLARK Material Handling Company, a global manufacturer of forklift trucks and aftermarket parts, have announced a partnership and release of a newly automated reach truck in the spring of 2023, the “TWA Reach.”

The TWA Reach, which will be presented at MODEX 2022 in the CLARK booth, #C6285, will build on the capabilities of the NPX reach truck, in combination with the TWA automation technology and intelligent fleet management capabilities. This collaboration between TWA and CLARK builds on the collective promise of both companies, to provide customers with a holistic material handling solution that improves over time, the partners added.

“The partnership between CLARK and TWA on the new TWA Reach represents a great step forward for both companies,” commented CLARK President and CEO Dennis Lawrence. “Throughout our long history, CLARK has provided top-notch material handling solutions to all of our customers, as evident by our full product line spanning all five classes of forklift. The partnership between CLARK and TWA is the latest example of our commitment to bringing innovative and technologically advanced solutions to our customers.”

The TWA Reach, the first of TWA’s Reach products, is a fully automated reach truck solution capable of operating in 10ft + aisles up to a height of 366 inches in base configurations, without needing major changes to infrastructure or operations, according to the partners. The automated truck works alongside warehouse teams and utilizes TWA’s Core automation technology and Collaborative Autonomy Platform to enable remote operation, remote assistance, fleet management and continuous learning capabilities. The truck is mixed mode, in that it can operate fully autonomously, via remote control, or can be operated by a human operator in the cab. The automated truck is most suitable for those warehouses and distribution centers looking to improve overall pallet movement productivity and operator efficiency in and around existing racking, the parners added.

“We are all super excited about our partnership with Clark to bring our first autonomous reach vehicle to market.” said Arshan Poursohi, CEO and Co-Founder of Third Wave Automation. “In addition to their notable history and impeccable reputation, Clark’s dedication to safety and quality aligns perfectly with Third Wave’s core principles”



