MMH    Topics     News    Third Wave Automation

Third Wave Automation and Clark Material Handling Company announce partnership

Partners to release an automated reach truck in the spring of 2023, the “TWA Reach.”

By

The TWA Reach will be presented at MODEX 2022, CLARK booth, #C6285
The TWA Reach will be presented at MODEX 2022, CLARK booth, #C6285

Third Wave Automation (TWA), a provider of autonomous solutions for the materials handling industry, and CLARK Material Handling Company, a global manufacturer of forklift trucks and aftermarket parts, have announced a partnership and release of a newly automated reach truck in the spring of 2023, the “TWA Reach.”

The TWA Reach, which will be presented at MODEX 2022 in the CLARK booth, #C6285, will build on the capabilities of the NPX reach truck, in combination with the TWA automation technology and intelligent fleet management capabilities. This collaboration between TWA and CLARK builds on the collective promise of both companies, to provide customers with a holistic material handling solution that improves over time, the partners added.

“The partnership between CLARK and TWA on the new TWA Reach represents a great step forward for both companies,” commented CLARK President and CEO Dennis Lawrence. “Throughout our long history, CLARK has provided top-notch material handling solutions to all of our customers, as evident by our full product line spanning all five classes of forklift. The partnership between CLARK and TWA is the latest example of our commitment to bringing innovative and technologically advanced solutions to our customers.”

The TWA Reach, the first of TWA’s Reach products, is a fully automated reach truck solution capable of operating in 10ft + aisles up to a height of 366 inches in base configurations, without needing major changes to infrastructure or operations, according to the partners. The automated truck works alongside warehouse teams and utilizes TWA’s Core automation technology and Collaborative Autonomy Platform to enable remote operation, remote assistance, fleet management and continuous learning capabilities. The truck is mixed mode, in that it can operate fully autonomously, via remote control, or can be operated by a human operator in the cab. The automated truck is most suitable for those warehouses and distribution centers looking to improve overall pallet movement productivity and operator efficiency in and around existing racking, the parners added.

“We are all super excited about our partnership with Clark to bring our first autonomous reach vehicle to market.” said Arshan Poursohi, CEO and Co-Founder of Third Wave Automation. “In addition to their notable history and impeccable reputation, Clark’s dedication to safety and quality aligns perfectly with Third Wave’s core principles”


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Lift Trucks
Clark Material Handling
Third Wave Automation
   All topics

Third Wave Automation News & Resources

Third Wave Automation gains strategic investment from Qualcomm Ventures and Zebra Technologies
Third Wave Automation and Clark Material Handling Company announce partnership
Third Wave Automation and Ouster partner to automate material handling

Latest in Materials Handling

Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
Getting warehouse rack systems right
The Exoskeleton Evolution
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources