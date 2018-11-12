This Month in Modern: Gap Inc. embraces disruption

Disruption comes in many forms—a new app that hobbles the taxi business, historic weather events that put life on hold, millions of personal files hacked—and seems to be surfacing more often than ever.

This Month in Modern in the News

This Month in Modern: Gap Inc. embraces disruption
Labor crisis: Diversity is the answer
This Month in Modern: Everest spice company takes one huge step forward
This Month in Modern: Investment and innovation are alive and well
Measuring the realities one step at a time
More This Month in Modern News

Technology Resource

Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 | 2pm ET
All Resources
By ·

While the term “disruption” has become a cocktail party buzz term over the past few years, its current overuse is certainly warranted.

Disruption comes in many forms—a new app that hobbles the taxi business, historic weather events that put life on hold, millions of personal files hacked—and seems to be surfacing more often than ever.

And while seemingly negative, disruption or a disturbance of any kind forces us into action, creates opportunities to invest in new ways of working, and helps us better understand the too-often overlooked concept of risk mitigation, at home or in the office.

As many Modern readers are aware, our colleagues moving freight are currently managing in the tightest capacity market of the century—and by all forecasts it’s only going to get worse. Realizing the constraining realities of this disruption, many logistics professionals are finding once “hidden” capacity through load-matching apps that didn’t exist a few years ago.

It’s a sign that, when pushed by crisis, operations will give new solutions a try and discover tools that support risk mitigation and introduce resiliency.

This month in Modern, executive editor Bob Trebilcock tells us the story of how resiliency has become second nature to Gap Inc.. For example, in the summer of 2016, the company was in the process of expanding the e-fulfillment capacity of its Fishkill, N.Y., distribution center by 300,000 units a day, and they wanted to have it done before the start of the holiday peak.

Then, at the end of August, fire struck the facility, taking a vital fulfillment asset offline at the worst possible time. “I originally went into this story to learn about how they were using a robotic put wall,” says Trebilcock, “but then I realized that the story of how they recovered from the devastating fire would be inspirational for end users operating in any industry.”

Indeed, the story that Kevin Kuntz, senior vice president of global logistics fulfillment for Gap Inc., shares is about supply chain risk management, resiliency and how materials handling innovation often stems from tough situations. He says the fulfillment team “drills for these kind of events,” and when they saw the devastation, they quickly pulled out their risk management playbook to create a “pop up,” multi-brand online fulfillment center at its Gallatin, Tenn., location that served as a life preserver for the 2016 peak.

In the end, the team not only survived the disruption through its finely tuned planning, but thrived as they then worked through the peak and into the process to re-build the 1-million-square-foot Fishkill site and phase in a highly automated solution to upgrade the Gallatin location—without missing a beat.

“Resiliency and the adoption of an innovation like robotics is part of the Gap Inc. DNA,” adds Trebilcock. “They have a pilot, fail fast and move on approach to innovation that could serve as a model to the rest of the industry. And when coupled with their advanced risk management thinking, it makes them uniquely prepared to handle disruption of all forms.”

About the Author

Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director
Michael Levans is Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media’s Supply Chain Group of publications and websites including Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management Review, Modern Materials Handling, and Material Handling Product News. He’s a 23-year publishing veteran who started out at the Pittsburgh Press as a business reporter and has spent the last 17 years in the business-to-business press. He’s been covering the logistics and supply chain markets for the past seven years. You can reach him at [email protected]

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Innovation · This Month in Modern · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
Download Today!
From the November 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Disruption comes in many forms—a new app that hobbles the taxi business, historic weather events that put life on hold, millions of personal files hacked—and seems to be surfacing more often than ever.
Gap Inc.: Taking the touches out of fulfillment
Resilience and Innovation at Gap Inc.
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and Innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links