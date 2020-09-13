MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

This Month in Modern Materials Handling September 2020: 75 years of inspiration

Gary Forger, who spent 23 years on the Modern editorial staff, offers us a terrific history of Modern through the years and reflects on the evolving composition of the materials handling equipment, technology and automation markets that the publication continues to invigorate and inspire.

By

Tigers and the Chicago Cubs were winding up their seasons on the way to play in a World Series that would produce the “Curse of the Billy Goat.” And as World War II was coming to a close, Doris Day sang in front of Les Brown’s big band to perform “Sentimental Journey,” a tune that spent nine weeks at the top of the Billboard charts.

It was at that time that Norman Cahners launched The Palletizer, the precursor to Modern Materials Handling, a publication that was the catalyst to a B2B publishing empire that grew to include 90 titles, four of which we’ve continued to nurture and grow into the 21st Century here at Peerless Media.

Starting on page 22, contributing editor Gary Forger, who spent 23 years on the Modern editorial staff, offers us a terrific history of Modern through the years and reflects on the evolving composition of the materials handling equipment, technology and automation markets that the publication continues to invigorate and inspire.

“For me, Desert Storm was probably the most memorable story,” says Forger. “Bill Sbordon, the publisher who hired me, came to me one day in 1991 and said he had been reading about Gus Pagonis, the three-star general who led logistics to the Gulf for Desert Storm, and suggested I do the story.“

What followed was an odyssey that took Forger from Boston to the Pentagon to Fort Riley in Kansas. “The operation put bar codes, special lift trucks, pallets, specialized containers and more to work and moved 10.5 million tons of equipment and supplies to the Gulf in six months. A plane load of supplies landed in Saudia Arabia every 11 minutes and was perhaps the greatest materials handling achievement of the past 75 years.” The coverage also earned Forger and Modern a coveted Neal Award.

While the innovation that our military has put to work over the years is nothing short of impressive, I would venture a guess that Norm would be pleasantly amazed at some of the automation that his industry is employing in 2020.

The rise of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) from emerging technologies to best practice in e-fulfillment at facilities handling pretty standard products in standard packaging is one evolutionary tale that executive editor Bob Trebilcock has been following over the last few years.

To date, Trebilcock has shared the success that DHL, GEODIS, Rakuten Super Logistics and UPS are exhibiting in their operations with AMRs. Starting on page 14, he takes us inside NorthShore Care Supply’s new 173,000-square-foot DC in Green Oak, Ill., which also puts AMRs to work—but with a subtle twist.

“Until recently, the most common application was e-commerce fulfillment in a 3PL facility. That’s almost commonplace,” says Trebilcock. “What struck me about NorthShore was how they adapted AMRs to move large carts that can handle up to a 700-pound payload because of the large size of the packages they handle.”

The other thing Trebilcock found interesting is how Northshore is using pallet flow rack on the floor for fast-moving items. “I’m sure this isn’t the first time that it’s been done, but it’s the first time I had seen it, and I thought it was pretty ingenious.” 


Article Topics

Features
Magazine Archive
Warehouse
Packaging
This Month in Modern
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Michael Levans's avatar
Michael Levans
Michael Levans is Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media’s Supply Chain Group of publications and websites including Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management Review, Modern Materials Handling, and Material Handling Product News. He’s a 23-year publishing veteran who started out at the Pittsburgh Press as a business reporter and has spent the last 17 years in the business-to-business press. He's been covering the logistics and supply chain markets for the past seven years.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources