Three ANSI standards on industrial shelving, work platforms and ladders released

MMH Staff

December 19, 2018

The Storage Manufacturers Association (SMA) industry group of MHI has announced that updates to two ANSI standards will be available for download at no charge. The standards are ANSI MH28.2-2018 and ANSI MH28.3-2018.



ANSI MH28.2-2018 - Design, Testing and Utilization of Industrial Boltless Steel Shelving

This standard and companion commentary applies to industrial steel boltless shelving; boltless shelving placed on mobile carriages; multi-level boltless shelving systems such as pick modules, catwalks, and deck-overs; and for boltless shelving used in conjunction with an automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS).



ANSI MH28.3-2018 - Design, Testing and Utilization of Industrial Steel Work Platforms

This standard applies to industrial steel work platforms. An industrial steel work platform is typically a prefabricated free-standing non-building structure similar to a building with an elevated surface that utilizes a pre-designed framing system and is located within an industrial or similarly restricted environment.



In addition, SMA and the Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI) have announced a new standard, produced as a joint effort between the two industry groups, titled “Stairs, Ladders, and Open-Edge Guards for Use with Material Handling Structures.” MH32.1-2018 applies to fixed stairways and ladders along with guarding for elevated platforms used in material handling structures. The stairways and ladders are attached to structures such as industrial racking pick modules, decked-over platforms, industrial shelving pick modules and decked-over platforms, and free-standing work platforms. These structures are described in the ANSI MH 16.X and ANSI MH28.X series of standards. This standard is intended to serve as a reference document for other material handling equipment standards or specifications.



These standards are available for download at mhi.org/sma (MH31.1-2018 can also be found at mhi.org/rmi). For more information, contact Pat Davison at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 704-676-1190.