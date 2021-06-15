Three authorized Raymond solutions and support centers to merge

Three West Coast authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Centers are consolidating to better deliver industry leading intralogistics solutions to customers and to provide expanded customized service and support. The combination of the three will form Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions.

Under the plan, Handling Systems Inc., Raymond Handling Concepts Corp., and Raymond Handling Solutions will join together as one under the name Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions. They will provide a unique mix of innovative products, best-in-class methodologies and software-based, data-powered solutions that harness the power of data, visualization techniques, technical innovation, and lean management methodologies to continuously improve customers’ operations. ​

Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions will cover 18 locations across eight states including California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska.



