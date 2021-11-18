MMH    Topics 

TIE Kinetix partners with EDI Support LLC on EDI integration

Partnership takes aim at integrating EDI with any ERP solution

By

Latest Material Handling News

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More News

TIE Kinetix, a provider of software as a service (SaaS) solution that manages the exchange of business documents electronically to simplify supply chain processes, announced today that they have entered a strategic partnership with EDI Support LLC, a dedicated team of EDI experts that provide eEDI services and specialize in integration projects with any enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

“Companies today want to streamline their operations as much as possible, but integration projects are incredibly challenging and time consuming,” says Dave Fullen, Managing Director, North America, TIE Kinetix. “That’s why we’re excited to partner with EDI Support. They have a great track record, and, as a small business, they take pride in what they do. They’re committed to making every project successful, and that’s extremely valuable for our customers.”

“We are constantly reviewing EDI solutions that are out in the marketplace. We look for three core competencies in a company: customer service, best-in-class software, and, of course, price structure. TIE Kinetix checks off each of those boxes,” says Jim Gonzalez, CEO, EDI Support LLC. “We look forward to working with the TIE Kinetix team to assist companies in their digital transformation journeys.”


Article Topics

News
EDI
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources