TIE Kinetix partners with EDI Support LLC on EDI integration

TIE Kinetix, a provider of software as a service (SaaS) solution that manages the exchange of business documents electronically to simplify supply chain processes, announced today that they have entered a strategic partnership with EDI Support LLC, a dedicated team of EDI experts that provide eEDI services and specialize in integration projects with any enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

“Companies today want to streamline their operations as much as possible, but integration projects are incredibly challenging and time consuming,” says Dave Fullen, Managing Director, North America, TIE Kinetix. “That’s why we’re excited to partner with EDI Support. They have a great track record, and, as a small business, they take pride in what they do. They’re committed to making every project successful, and that’s extremely valuable for our customers.”

“We are constantly reviewing EDI solutions that are out in the marketplace. We look for three core competencies in a company: customer service, best-in-class software, and, of course, price structure. TIE Kinetix checks off each of those boxes,” says Jim Gonzalez, CEO, EDI Support LLC. “We look forward to working with the TIE Kinetix team to assist companies in their digital transformation journeys.”



