MMH    Topics 

Titan Brands addresses omnichannel transformation via enVista and Körber

Deployment of enVista’s OMS and Körber’s WMS aims to cut order-to-ship cycle from multiple days to hours

By

Latest Material Handling News

ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Standing at the intersection of pallets & automated equipment
More News

Global software, consulting and managed services provider enVista, a global software, and Körber, a global supply chain technology leader from software to materials handling automation, have been selected to increase throughput for Titan Brands, Inc. to meet heightening demands for its direct-to-consumer and marketplace fulfillment strategy.

Titan has substantial growth plans over the next several years and stated a goal of an “order-to-ship cycle” within hours compared to its current customer service level of days. A key to achieving this competitive fulfillment timing is to provide real-time inventory availability combined with actual delivery timelines and shipping costs at the time the customer places an order. The company’s brands span sports and fitness equipment, vehicle ramps, wheelchair ramps, and outdoor goods such as grills.

Titan will leverage Körber’s Warehouse Management System (WMS) to optimize fulfillment and labor productivity within the distribution center to support Titan’s goal. enVista’s Order Management System (OMS), Enspire Commerce, will provide requisite enterprise inventory visibility to inventory available to promise (ATP), as well as shipment experience management.

Titan Director of IT, Jeff Hill, said, “Titan is focused on improving our customers’ experience. enVista’s OMS and Körber’s WMS provide robust capabilities and seamlessly integrate, enabling us to optimally manage high order volumes at a time when consumers increasingly work out at home. The solution from enVista and Körber optimizes our order orchestration and omnichannel fulfillment end to end, improves agility and profitability, and give us added competitive advantage in the market.”

“We are excited to partner with Körber to accelerate omnichannel transformation and flawless omnichannel fulfillment for Titan at a pivotal time in its business. enVista’s OMS and Körber’s WMS will bring record-setting implementation timelines, along with unmatched experience and process optimization from our customer-obsessed teams to maximize omnichannel profitability,” said enVista CEO Jim Barnes. “Unified commerce requires flawless omnichannel fulfillment and execution, and this is where our partnership between enVista and Körber shines.”

Bill Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kӧrber Supply Chain Software North America, added, “While often viewed as a complex endeavor, reinventing your supply chain among today’s unique challenges is actually a strategic differentiator when done with the right partners. From our depth of solutions to our customer-centric reputation, Kӧrber and enVista are the allies you need to optimize your operations. Our collective work with Titan is a testament to this.”


Article Topics

News
Distributed Order Management
enVista
Korber AG
Order Management System
Warehouse Management Systems
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources