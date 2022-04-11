MMH    Topics 

Tive raises $54 million in Series B funding

Provider of real-time supply chain visibility solution that leverages tracker and sensor technology adds six new investors in its latest round

Tive, a provider of real-time supply chain visibility solution that makes use of tracker and sensor technology, today announced the closing of a $54M Series B funding led by AXA Venture Partners, with participation from Sorenson Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Fifth Wall, SJF Ventures and Floating Point Ventures as well as the existing investors RRE Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, NextView Ventures, Hyperplane Ventures, Broom Ventures, and Supply Chain Ventures.

In 2021, Tive grew its revenue by over 300%, acquired more than 200 new customers and expanded its global footprint, according to the company. This latest investment is expected to fuel Tive’s international presence, with expansion of global sales and marketing initiatives. In addition, it will accelerate the development and introduction of next-generation solutions, and services, the company added.

“Tive helps supply chain and logistics professionals bring their customers to the forefront and improve the experience of their deliveries. We empower every shipper and logistics service provider with the best visibility and monitoring tools. We are committed to developing products that create a seamless experience and don’t get in the way of our customer’s daily operations,” said Krenar Komoni, Founder & CEO of Tive. “With ongoing dedication from our investors, we continue to innovate and serve our customers while strengthening our position as a global provider of shipment insights that power the next generation of sustainable and efficient supply chains.”


