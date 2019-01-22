Tompkins International announces new business unit, NexusFx
NexusFx toolsets enable CPG brands to build and manage DTC channels, along with getting access to critical first-party data.
Tompkins International, a leader in supply chain consulting, technologies and services, has announced that Nexus Commerce has joined the Tompkins ecosystem and has been rebranded as NexusFx.
NexusFx is intended to empower consumer packaged goods brands to build and manage direct-to-consumer experiences, engagements and sales through its technology, marketing and services platform. The NexusFx digital toolset also enables brands to access and utilize critical first party data, assisting them in making real-time decisions.
In the face of new consumer shopping journeys, the rise of digital marketplaces, and retailer-generated private labels, consumer packaged goods and fast-moving consumer goods brands’ traditional business models have been disrupted, according to a release. Today’s retail environment, the release continues, requires new strategies and tactics to facilitate technology, fulfillment, the final mile supplier and 24/7 customer support. NexusFx addresses these steps and helps build clients’ direct-to-consumer channels and a direct relationship with customers.
Mudit Rawat and Stephen Tallevi will lead NexusFx and the team will include Keith Goldsmith, MonarchFx and Michael Zakkour, Tompkins International.
“NexusFx is a game-changer and the final critical component of the Tompkins International ecosystem,” stated Jim Tompkins, CEO, Tompkins International. “When combined with MonarchFx, we now provide the complete direct-to-consumer solution for brands from concept development to final mile delivery.”
NexusFx · Tompkins International
