Tompkins International announces strategic alliance with Etail Solutions

MonarchFx and NexusFx, both Tompkins International companies, have formed a strategic alliance with Etail Solutions to enhance product and service offerings.

The synergies of going to market together are expected to make all three businesses more competitive. Together they are offering top brands and sellers digital commerce capabilities, growth opportunities and strategic fulfillment tools to increase margins and deliver orders in alignment with guaranteed shipping programs.

NexusFx empowers consumer packaged goods brands to build and manage direct-to-consumer experiences, engagements and sales through its technology, marketing and services platform. The NexusFx digital toolset also enables brands to access and utilize critical first-party data, assisting them in making real-time decisions.

MonarchFx was created to give brands and retailers a highly credible fulfillment solution providing quality services at reasonable prices and requiring low capital investment.

The Etail Solutions platform has a unique capability to execute the strategies provided by NexusFx and to connect, integrate and automate the client’s entire sales and supply ecosystem, from customer-facing listings on sales channels to all possible sources of supply, including MonarchFx.

“This combination of skillsets, thought-leadership and platform capabilities allow us to jointly offer top brands and sellers best-in-class services for end-to-end supply chain capacities,” stated Michael Anderson, CEO, Etail Solutions.

“I am happy to announce our strategic alliance with Etail. This alliance provides value to all businesses, clients and consumers, making this combination of toolsets the first of its kind,” stated Jim Tompkins, CEO, Tompkins International. “No other platform achieves this deep level of integration, automation and absolute data integrity.”



