MMH    Topics     Warehouse

Tompkins International announces strategic alliance with Etail Solutions

Platform will connect, integrate and automate the client’s sales and supply ecosystem from customer-facing listings all possible sources of supply, including MonarchFx.

By

Latest Material Handling News

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, president of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
More News

MonarchFx and NexusFx, both Tompkins International companies, have formed a strategic alliance with Etail Solutions to enhance product and service offerings.

The synergies of going to market together are expected to make all three businesses more competitive. Together they are offering top brands and sellers digital commerce capabilities, growth opportunities and strategic fulfillment tools to increase margins and deliver orders in alignment with guaranteed shipping programs.

NexusFx empowers consumer packaged goods brands to build and manage direct-to-consumer experiences, engagements and sales through its technology, marketing and services platform. The NexusFx digital toolset also enables brands to access and utilize critical first-party data, assisting them in making real-time decisions.

MonarchFx was created to give brands and retailers a highly credible fulfillment solution providing quality services at reasonable prices and requiring low capital investment.

The Etail Solutions platform has a unique capability to execute the strategies provided by NexusFx and to connect, integrate and automate the client’s entire sales and supply ecosystem, from customer-facing listings on sales channels to all possible sources of supply, including MonarchFx.

“This combination of skillsets, thought-leadership and platform capabilities allow us to jointly offer top brands and sellers best-in-class services for end-to-end supply chain capacities,” stated Michael Anderson, CEO, Etail Solutions.

“I am happy to announce our strategic alliance with Etail. This alliance provides value to all businesses, clients and consumers, making this combination of toolsets the first of its kind,” stated Jim Tompkins, CEO, Tompkins International. “No other platform achieves this deep level of integration, automation and absolute data integrity.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Equipment
Automation
Retail
Supply Chain
Tompkins International
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources