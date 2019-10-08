Tompkins International announces strategic realignment

Tompkins International, a comprehensive supply chain consulting and solutions firm, has announced a strategic realignment that will enable the company to better serve its clients across all industries.

Driven by market changes and growth, Tompkins International has evolved its organization into six business units based on its thought leadership about the future of supply chains and its competencies in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology:

● Supply Chain Consulting

● Material Handling Integration

● Robotics

● Applied Technologies

● Fulfillment Services

● Digital Commerce

“The integration of these six business units enables us to solely focus on exceeding our customers’ expectations today and in the future,” said Jim Tompkins, chairman and CEO of Tompkins International. “Built upon our deep and broad-based expertise, our new ecosystem of best-in-breed products and services provides true end-to-end solutions for supply chain excellence and long-term success.”

For more than 40 years, Tompkins International—led by Jim Tompkins—has helped shape the supply chain industry through its thought leadership, innovation and commitment to positioning clients for long-term profitable growth. As the industry continues to shift into the world of digital commerce, Tompkins International’s realigned supply chain ecosystem is intended to help clients prepare not only for their current needs, but also future growth and opportunities.

“In order to deliver an amazing customer experience, today’s supply chain solutions must be flexible but unbreakable, capable of adapting and constantly evolving to provide a series of options to address what is happening at any given moment and the expected near-term future,” Tompkins said.



