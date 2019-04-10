MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Conveyors & Sortation

Tompkins International discusses its core competencies ecosystem

Portable, automated unit and parcel sortation system can be implemented within five to seven months.

By

During a Wednesday press conference, Jim Tompkins, CEO of Tompkins International (Booth S4250), provided an overview of the company’s core competencies ecosystem, which includes Tompkins Robotics.

Offering live product demonstrations, Tompkins explained the benefits of Tompkins Robotics, the world’s first portable, automated unit and parcel sortation system. Implemented within five to seven months (roughly 50% less than most sorter lead times), the sortation system—branded as t-Sort and t-Sort Plus—can be charged within five to eight minutes and run for three to four hours per charge.

Ranging in payloads from 5 kg (t-Sort) to upwards of 30 kg and 55 kg (t-Sort Plus), the system also features manual or robotic induction (t-Sort) or manual or automated induction (t-Sort Plus).

“Not to mention,” Tompkins said, “the system’s multi-level and direct divert to destination can also reduce space by 67%, which is critical in today’s warehouse.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Equipment
Conveyors & Sortation
Automation
ProMat
Robotics
Sortation
Tompkins International
   All topics

Conveyors & Sortation News & Resources

S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
Regal Rexnord features hands-on demo of sorter
A new look for motors, gearboxes and gears
Waytek boosts productivity with picking and consolidation strategies
La Poste upgrades roller conveyor O-rings
Food manufacturer installs conveyor, improves working conditions
SB Logistics moves toward lights-out warehouse
More Conveyors & Sortation

Latest in Materials Handling

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at [email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

About the Author

Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at [email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources