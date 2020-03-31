Tompkins International releases free digital resources to help companies

As COVID-19 continues to impact businesses and consumers alike, Tompkins International, a leading supply chain consulting and solutions firm, has launched a digital hub of resources to help retailers continue to deliver on customer demands during these uncertain times.

Tompkins International’s COVID-19 Resources hub includes educational and thought leadership content from industry veteran and Tompkins International Chairman and CEO Jim Tompkins and other company executives. The content focuses on the impacts of COVID-19, successful supply chain reinvention strategies and other related topics to help businesses flourish in an increasingly digital world. Users can access the online hub via the company’s website.

“As the pandemic intensifies, retailers are not only dealing with higher volumes of household items but are also scrambling to accommodate customers in other ways such as additional delivery and pickup options,” said Tompkins. “We created these digital resources to help those dealing with supply chain and commerce challenges as a result of COVID-19.”

For the last five years, Tompkins has been deeply immersed in the study of VUCA—volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity—and how it impacts the supply chain and commerce.

“The recent COVID-19 pandemic has sent the business world into a state of VUCA, causing major disruptions across the entire supply chain,” added Tompkins. “By leveraging our experience in VUCA and digital commerce, we are able to provide retailers with the advice and solutions they need to meet customer requirements during the pandemic and beyond.”

In addition to the digital resources, Tompkins International is also exploring new solutions and services to help retailers adapt to life during and after the pandemic. These include new robotic systems to assist grocers with in-store fulfillment and new fulfillment services that utilize the right partners, technologies and execution to deliver an optimal in-market solution for successful fulfillment operations.



