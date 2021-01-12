MMH    Topics 

Tompkins Robotics appoints Mike Futch as CEO

Futch, who has served as the company’s president since 2017, will retain that position and continue to lead the design and forward movement of Tompkins Robotics and its core system, the t-Sort autonomous mobile robot solution

By

Tompkins Robotics, a global leader in the robotic automation of distribution operations, today announced it has named Mike Futch as CEO. Futch, who has served as the company’s president since its inception in 2017, will retain that position and continue to lead the design and forward movement of Tompkins Robotics and its core system, the t-Sort autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solution.

“Having been involved in t-Sort’s evolution since day one, I am excited to continue advancing this unique and innovative technology to help our clients solve their distribution and fulfillment challenges,” said Futch. “From new product and application development to complementary partner and technology integrations, Tompkins Robotics and its systems are enabling our partners and customers to enhance their service, performance and operations in ways never before possible.”

In less than four years, Futch has taken Tompkins Robotics from a small startup to a global contender in the robotics market, with its award-winning t-Sort system now used by some of the world’s top retailers and shippers, which together represent more than $1 trillion in annual revenue and include retail, e-commerce, 3PL and package/postal channels. Futch also manages the company’s relationships with key integration partners to grow its overall offering with the goal of providing dock to dock robotic automation in logistics facilities.

Prior to his role as president of Tompkins Robotics, Futch had been with Tompkins International for nearly 20 years working with leading global companies on supply chain and logistics programs. Prior to joining Tompkins, Futch held senior leadership positions at several supply chain consulting firms and also served in the U.S. Air Force. Futch has a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State University.


