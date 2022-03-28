Tompkins Robotics introduces tSort3D

At a press conference on Monday, Tompkins Robotics (Booth B7240) revealed its tSort3D, among other products.

Expanding upon the capabilities of the previously released tSort product lineup, the tSort3D provides users a powerful unit sortation system that will enhance their destination density and volume considerably.

Offering users manual and robotic induction, among other induction stations, the unit sortation system can also be combined with goods-to-person (G2P) systems. Able to hold 24 to 48 destinations at a time, the system allows users to remove their orders individually or, if they prefer, one entire bank of orders—from 12 to 24—can be removed all at once.

“Just as importantly, when compared to traditional automated sortation solutions, tSort3D provides four to 25 times the amount of order sort destinations that they’re able to,” said Mike Futch, CEO and president of Tompkins Robotics.



