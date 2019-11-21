MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Tompkins Robotics partners with Bastian Solutions

Organizations collaborate to provide clients with cutting-edge robotic solutions to drive supply chain excellence

Tompkins Robotics, a provider of flexible, scalable, portable, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), has announced a strategic partnership with Bastian Solutions to expand delivery of its powerful t-Sort solution and product line to help clients improve efficiency and capacity in the warehouse.

As a leading systems integrator, Bastian Solutions combines the powers of scalable material handling systems, innovative software and custom automation engineering to deliver world-class distribution and production solutions that help clients across a broad spectrum of industries create a competitive advantage. Through the new partnership, Bastian Solutions will utilize Tompkins Robotics’ t-Sort systems to help its clients optimize warehousing and fulfillment operations across a wide range of end customer applications and sites.

“As market demands continue to change and grow at lightning speed, supply chain operations must adapt to remain competitive,” said Marvin Logan, Vice President, Consulting & Integration at Bastian Solutions. “Tompkins Robotics’ flexible, scalable t-Sort solution enables our clients to reap maximum operational gains with minimum investment. These advantages are driving an increasing interest in this technology among our client base with several opportunities in the works. We look forward to partnering with Tompkins Robotics to deliver faster, more efficient sortation solutions.”

Ideal for small to large distribution operations, t-Sort is a portable, scalable robotic sortation system that operates similar to a tilt tray sorter without a fixed track, moving freely to any divert or induction station along the shortest path. Capable of handling parcels and units as small as a penny and up to 66 pounds, the t-Sort system can process a wide variety of items including apparel, shoe boxes, general merchandise, shipping bags, small-to-medium boxes and more. Its applications include e-commerce, retail replenishment, returns, shipping and can even be deployed in the backroom of a postal or retail location. While automation can sometimes require a large upfront investment, the t-Sort system is fully modular and additional robots can be added or removed instantaneously without any interruption or downtime—a great perk for retailers that need to ramp up for holiday or peak seasons.

Faced with rising costs, a current labor shortage and unrelenting e-commerce growth, many companies have started implementing AMRs in the warehouse to support their fulfillment operations. According to market intelligence firm Interact Analysis, more than 580,000 order fulfillment robots will be deployed over the next five years.

“Bastian Solutions is highly regarded for their ability to design and deliver cutting-edge technologies and solutions to help clients optimize supply chain operations,” said Mike Futch, president of Tompkins Robotics. “We look forward to partnering with them and supporting our shared mission to provide clients with best-in-breed automation solutions that meet the dynamic requirements of today’s environment.”

“The prolific growth of digital commerce has created many hurdles and complexities for traditional supply chains,” said Jim Tompkins, chairman and CEO of Tompkins International. “We are excited to partner with top providers like Bastian Solutions to deliver industry-leading robotic solutions that help clients adapt their warehouse operations to meet these evolving needs and achieve long-term profitable growth.”


