Tompkins Robotics partners with PULSE Integration

Tompkins Robotics, a leading provider of portable, scalable autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), has announced a strategic partnership with PULSE Integration to deliver its t-Sort solution to clients in the manufacturing, 3PL and retail industries.

Headquartered in Pittston, Penn., PULSE Integration leverages a blend of best-in-class digital and physical technologies to deliver customized, scalable supply chain solutions. As part of the alliance, PULSE will offer Tompkins Robotics’ t-Sort systems to help its clients streamline and improve fulfillment operations.

“Tompkins Robotics’ t-Sort solution helps our customers keep up with growing fulfillment and shipping needs while achieving high speed and accuracy,” said Chris Paulsen, CEO of PULSE Integration. “Their flexible, fully modular solution enables our clients to implement leading automation that is flexible, scalable and configurable at a lower cost and in less time of traditional sortation systems.”

Ideal for small to large distribution operations, t-Sort is a portable, scalable robotic sortation system that operates similar to a tilt tray sorter without a fixed track, moving freely to any divert or induction station along the shortest path. Capable of handling parcels and units as small as a penny and up to 66 pounds, the t-Sort system can process a wide variety of items including apparel, shoe boxes, general merchandise, shipping bags, small-to-medium boxes and more. Its applications include e-commerce, retail replenishment, returns, shipping and can even be deployed in the backroom of a postal or retail location.

“We are excited to partner with PULSE Integration and help support their mission to provide clients with technology solutions that are capable of adapting and scaling to meet constantly evolving consumer and supply requirements,” said Mike Futch, president of Tompkins Robotics.

According to a release, robots continue to gain momentum in the warehouse as many companies turn to automation to help address the labor shortage and rising costs. According to ABI Research, more than 4 million robots will be installed in more than 50,000 warehouses by 2025, up from just less than 4,000 robotic warehouses in 2018.



