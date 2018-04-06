Tompkins Robotics partners with SI Systems

Partnership pairs portable robotic sortation system with SI Systems’ portfolio of robotic A-frame dispensing technologies.

Tompkins Robotics, a division of Tompkins International, has announced its partnership with SI Systems, a global provider of picking robots for order fulfillment and kitting.

Solutions combining Tompkins Robotics’ t-Sort robots with SI Systems’ portfolio of robotic A-frame dispensing technologies can be up and running in weeks and reconfigured throughout a shift. The systems are shipped ready to pick up to 36,000 units/hour with the ability to efficiently sort to 1,000s of destinations. This partnership is intended to offer clients a fast return on investment and a cost-effective means to reduce labor, improve accuracy, and extended order cut-off times.

‘‘Tompkins Robotics is pleased to be a part of this unique and truly innovative integration of cutting-edge robotics solutions,’’ said Mike Futch, president of Tompkins Robotics. ‘‘This is an exciting time as robotic solutions become a reality in order fulfillment facilities.’‘

‘‘We are very excited to partner with Tompkins on this exciting endeavor,’’ said Sham Gad, president and CEO of SI Systems. ‘‘The automated supply chain is no longer an option, but a necessity to support today’s same-day and next-day customer service level demands. The SI Systems and Tompkins solution creates a compelling Amazon-beating solution.’‘

