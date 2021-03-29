MMH    Topics 

Tompkins Robotics partnership with IAM Robotics yields solution for unit sortation

Tompkins Robotics' solution uses a mobile robot from IAM Robotics to remove completed order containers from a sortation process and place empty order containers in position

By

Tompkins Robotics has created a new robotic application to automate the exit process on a unit sortation order fulfillment system, leveraging IAM Robotics’ latest robot model, Atlas. This system, called xChange, uses a robot to remove completed order containers from a sortation process and place empty order containers in position.

According the Tompkins Robotics, the solution combines a fully-automated unit sortation system with an autonomous container removal system, reducing the costs and labor requirements in a fulfillment center. The container removal part of the solution is based on Atlas, an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) from IAM Robotics designed for handling and transporting materials within and between zones inside a traditional warehouse environment.

“We are proud to unveil this breakthrough automation technology with our partner, IAM Robotics,” said Mike Futch, CEO and President of Tompkins Robotics. “This collaboration combines the strengths of both companies to put the final puzzle piece together to maximize fulfillment automation for our industry.”

The Atlas robot used for the xChange system offers a configurable tote tower and a mobile base with rechargeable lithium-ion battery technology.

“We are excited to partner with Tompkins to provide a fully-automated sortation/order fulfillment exit process,” said Tom Galluzzo, CEO and founder of IAM Robotics. “The collaboration between our robotic systems will be a game-changer for logistics.”


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Mobile Robots
IAM Robotics
Sortation
Tompkins Robotics
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources