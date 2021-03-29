Tompkins Robotics partnership with IAM Robotics yields solution for unit sortation

Tompkins Robotics has created a new robotic application to automate the exit process on a unit sortation order fulfillment system, leveraging IAM Robotics’ latest robot model, Atlas. This system, called xChange, uses a robot to remove completed order containers from a sortation process and place empty order containers in position.

According the Tompkins Robotics, the solution combines a fully-automated unit sortation system with an autonomous container removal system, reducing the costs and labor requirements in a fulfillment center. The container removal part of the solution is based on Atlas, an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) from IAM Robotics designed for handling and transporting materials within and between zones inside a traditional warehouse environment.

“We are proud to unveil this breakthrough automation technology with our partner, IAM Robotics,” said Mike Futch, CEO and President of Tompkins Robotics. “This collaboration combines the strengths of both companies to put the final puzzle piece together to maximize fulfillment automation for our industry.”

The Atlas robot used for the xChange system offers a configurable tote tower and a mobile base with rechargeable lithium-ion battery technology.

“We are excited to partner with Tompkins to provide a fully-automated sortation/order fulfillment exit process,” said Tom Galluzzo, CEO and founder of IAM Robotics. “The collaboration between our robotic systems will be a game-changer for logistics.”



