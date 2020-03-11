MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Tompkins Robotics’ t-Sort tackles micro-fulfillment

Tompkins Robotics (Booth 9002) can set up its t-Sort unit and parcel sortation system in a customer facility just as fast as it set it up for Modex.

By

Tompkins Robotics (Booth 9002) can set up its t-Sort unit and parcel sortation system in a customer facility just as fast as it set it up for Modex.

According to Mike Futch, president of Tompkins Robotics, the system can break down and set up within a single shift, allowing customers with limited space to respond to daily busy periods by wheeling out the platform and loading it with mobile robots. Afterwards, a 1,000-square-foot sort-er, for example, can be collapsed to about 100 square feet for storage, perhaps in an empty pallet rack bay.

A micro-fulfillment solution could easily sort 2,500 units per hour and larger systems can handle 50,000 per hour. The system can also fit into whatever space is available, whether it’s shaped like a U, L or Z. The system serves both outbound and inbound flow, and is capable of sequencing replenishment not just by aisle, but by the front left third of an aisle, for example.

For grocery handling, Tompkins is developing a version of their tilt-tray sorter robot with an underside capable of cleaning the surface of the platform.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Equipment
Conveyors & Sortation
Events
MODEX
Automation
MODEX
Sortation
Tompkins International
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Intralogistics Robotics study 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources