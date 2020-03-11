Tompkins Robotics’ t-Sort tackles micro-fulfillment

Tompkins Robotics (Booth 9002) can set up its t-Sort unit and parcel sortation system in a customer facility just as fast as it set it up for Modex.

According to Mike Futch, president of Tompkins Robotics, the system can break down and set up within a single shift, allowing customers with limited space to respond to daily busy periods by wheeling out the platform and loading it with mobile robots. Afterwards, a 1,000-square-foot sort-er, for example, can be collapsed to about 100 square feet for storage, perhaps in an empty pallet rack bay.

A micro-fulfillment solution could easily sort 2,500 units per hour and larger systems can handle 50,000 per hour. The system can also fit into whatever space is available, whether it’s shaped like a U, L or Z. The system serves both outbound and inbound flow, and is capable of sequencing replenishment not just by aisle, but by the front left third of an aisle, for example.

For grocery handling, Tompkins is developing a version of their tilt-tray sorter robot with an underside capable of cleaning the surface of the platform.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



