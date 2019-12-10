MMH    Topics     Lists    Special Reports

Top 20 Warehouses 2019

As the heavy hitters continue steady growth, robotics, automation and artificial intelligence are helping propel smaller players upward.

By

Latest Material Handling News

System Report: Building the world’s best warehouse
Top 20 Warehouses 2019
Top 20 automatic identification and data capture suppliers 2019
Top 20 Lift Truck Suppliers in 2019: Market reaches new heights
Making the Case for Lift Truck/MRO, Maintain and sustain your operations
More Special Reports

Editors’ Note: This story has been updated to reflect Lineage Logistics’ acquisition of Preferred Freezer Services and Americold’s acquisition of Cloverleaf Cold Storage. Since publication, IARW has updated its numbers and the cold storage chart has been updated accordingly.

The North American market for value-added warehousing enjoyed an unusually robust year in 2018 after growing 8% to $43.3 billion, a growth rate spike not seen in nearly a decade. These are among the findings of 3PL consultancy and market research firm Armstrong & Associates, which compiles a list of the top North American warehousing companies. Each company has either provided square footage information or enough public information for Armstrong & Associates to make a reasonable estimate.

Typically, the market’s cumulative annual growth rate is in the ballpark of 2.5% to 3%, according to Dick Armstrong, chair of Armstrong & Associates, who anticipates a return to normalcy in 2020.

“We look for a decent year for value-added warehousing in 2020, even though any sector you look at is backing off, whether it’s intermodal, trucking, or the fact that there’s quite a bit of capacity available for the spot market,” Armstrong says. “It’s still going to be a good year, just not a great year.”

Armstrong doesn’t expect a lot of consolidation in the near future, aside from large companies acquiring smaller niche players that are easy to add on. For now, the biggest question mark is the economy.

The Top 10

Continuing a tradition dating back to its days as Exel, DHL remains the No. 1 position as the largest 3PL warehouser in North America.

In second place is XPO, which Armstrong says has “grown to the point where they’re really a significant player,” primarily through purchases. By contrast, third-place Ryder’s growth is the result of a significant amount of organic growth.

“Ryder is now at a point where 36% of their business is automotive, down from 60% back in 2010,” Armstrong says. “Now, 36% of their business is retail and consumer goods, so they’ve really shifted their emphasis dramatically. It hasn’t made much difference on profitability, because they are profitable and continue to grow.”

 

Top 20 North American warehousing 3PLs

 

(Ranked by warehousing square footage within North America)

2019 Rank

2018 Rank

Third-party logistics provider (3PL)

Headquarters

Warehouse square feet, 2019 (millions)*

Warehouse square feet, 2018 (millions)*

Percent change

Number of
warehouses (2019)

Number of warehouses (2018)

1

1

DHL Supply Chain North America (Exel)

Westerville, Ohio

121.0

119.0

1.7%

430

417

2

2

XPO Logistics

Greenwich, Conn.

90.0

83.7

7.5%

400

400

3

3

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Miami, Fla.

54.4

50.0

8.8%

304

207

4

4

GEODIS North America (OHL)

Brentwood, Tenn.

50.0

42.9

16.6%

176

168

5

5

NFI Logistics

Cherry Hill, N.J.

49.6

41.5

19.5%

134

130

6

6

Americold

Atlanta, Ga.

37.0

37.0

0%

140

142

7

7

FedEx Supply Chain

Cranberry Township, Pa.

35.4

35.4

0%

127

127

8

8

Lineage Logistics

Novi, Mich.

31.0

26.0

11.5%

192

114

9

9

Kenco Logistic Services LLC (KLS)

Chattanooga, Tenn.

26.0

25.0

4.0%

90

80

10

12

Penske Logistics

Reading, Pa.

24.9

21.4

16.4%

79

87

11

11

DB Schenker Logistics Americas

Freeport, N.Y.

23.7

23.7

0%

91

91

12

10

DSC Logistics

Des Plaines, Ill.

23.0

25.0

-8.0%

50

56

13

14

Saddle Creek Logistics Services

Lakeland, Fla.

19.2

17.9

7.3%

65

75

14

16

Kuehne + Nagel, Inc. (The Americas)

Jersey City, N.J.

18.8

15.6

20.5%

85

83

15

13

CEVA Logistics North America

Houston, Texas

18.1

19.7

-8.1%

119

147

16

15

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Alpharetta, Ga.

17.3

17.3

0%

144

144

17

17

Warehouse Services, Inc.

Piedmont, S.C.

14.0

14.0

0%

30

30

17

17

WSI

Appleton, Wisc.

14.0

14.0

0%

52

52

19

19

APL Logistics North America

Scottsdale, Ariz.

12.0

12.0

0%

35

35

19

n/a

Preferred Freezer Services

Chatham, N.J.

12.0

n/a

  

39

n/a
 

Totals

689.4

653.1

  
     

Percentage of change

5.6%

Geodis, in 4th place, has achieved double-digit growth for the second consecutive year following its acquisition of OHL, which ranked 7th on the 2016 list. Geodis, Armstrong says, has “became a major player in the United States.”

NFI’s reported storage figures grew nearly 20% to make it the largest privately held company, of which there are a few on the list, including Saddle Creek. Armstrong says all these companies continue to grow at a reasonable pace.

Americold retained 6th place, but FedEx remains close behind and Lineage is gaining on them both.

Armstrong grew wistful when recalling FedEx’s 2015 acquisition of Genco. “Genco was such a fantastic operation, and now I’ve lost my standard bearer,” he says. “If you were going to compare to somebody, compare to Genco.”

Kenco held on to No. 9, but its new neighbor Penske climbed two ranks to break into the Top 10 following what Armstrong called “good growth in line with the other standard players.”

Last year, Armstrong predicted 3PLs will move toward automated load acceptance as they continue to digitize load management. In the coming years, he predicts it will become increasingly common for shippers to list loads electronically. Before long, he suggests, as much as 80% of loads will be handled that way, as compared to the current 20% to 30% at best. The benefit for transportation managers, Armstrong adds, is that automated load management will enable each person to effectively handle four to five times as many loads as they are now.

This year’s Top 20 list includes a few strong performances, but Armstrong made a point to focus on the 21st company, Radial. Formed in 2016 from the merger of Innotrac Corp. and the enterprise services unit of eBay Enterprise, Radial was acquired in November 2017 by bpost (Belgian Post Group) and has since developed strong e-commerce capabilities.

The company has 30 warehouses; more than $1 billion in revenue; 6,000 employees; and is publicly owned. Operating across Europe, Canada and the United States, Radial’s customers include Ann Taylor, Bath and Body Works, CenturyLink, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Godiva and J. Crew. The company’s major warehouses are in the Louisville area, where UPS has its hub.

“I think Radial has a very modern management orientation in its pursuit of e-commerce and a lot of work with retailers who are pretty cutting-edge. Radial has robots, and is also good at temp employment. The Christmas rush hits them pretty heavy, but they manage it well,” Armstrong says. “As we see more robotics and more AI, it wouldn’t surprise me to see more companies with this sort of profile climb the list.”

Top North American refrigerated warehouses

 

Top 20 North American refrigerated warehousing companies

 

(Canada and U.S.)

2019 Rank

2018 Rank

Company

Locations

2019 volume (millions of cubic feet)

2018 volume (millions of cubic feet)

% change

1

2

Lineage Logistics

U.S.

1097.1

672.0

63.3%

2

1

Americold Logistics

Canada and U.S.

1016.8

871.6

16.7%

3

3

United States Cold Storage, Inc.

U.S.

312

280.1

11.4%

4

4

VersaCold Logistics Services

Canada

123

132.5

-7.2%

5

5

AGRO Merchants Group

U.S.

119.9

115.2

4.1%

6

6

Interstate Warehousing, Inc.

U.S.

115.7

100.2

15.5%

7

N/A

Frialsa Frigorificos S.A. DE. C.V.

Mexico

105.8

100.0

5.8%

8

8

Burris Logistics

U.S.

74.9

67.9

10.3%

9

9

Henningsen Cold Storage Co.

U.S.

65.1

64.8

0.5%

10

10

Congebec Logistics, Inc.

Canada

57.7

49.70

16.1%

11

12

Conestoga Cold Storage

Canada

56.6

42.9

31.9%

19

N/A

NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics

U.S.

48.0

25.0

92.0%

13

11

Hanson Logistics

U.S.

43.8

43.80

0%

14

14

Confederation Freezers

Canada

34.6

29.7

16.5%

15

15

Trenton Cold Storage, Inc.

Canada

34.3

28.3

21.2%

16

16

Seafrigo Coldstorage

U.S.

29.6

26.4

12.1%

17

17

MTC Logistics

U.S.

25.20

25.20

0%

18

N/A

WOW Logistics

U.S.

23.4

25.4

-7.9%

19

18

Nor-Am Cold Storage, Inc.

U.S.

22.2

25.2

-11.9%

20

20

Midwest Refrigerated Services, Inc.

U.S.

23.4

21.8

7.3%

Source: International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses (IARW)

3070.2

2809.6

9.3%


The International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses (IARW), a core partner of the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA), has released the association’s annual Global Top 25 List of the largest temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics members.

Accompanying the IARW Global Top 25 is the IARW North American Top 25 List and a list of the largest operators in Latin America and the Caribbean as well as Europe, reflecting the strength of the cold chain in both regions. The lists are determined by total capacity of temperature-controlled space in IARW membership.

IARW members currently own or operate 5.54 billion cubic feet (156.83 million cubic meters). A total capacity of 399.6 million cubic feet was added to the Global Top 25 as a result of growth as well as mergers and acquisitions.

“We continue to see the evolution of the Top 25 list as a result of consolidation in the industry,” said GCCA president and CEO Corey Rosenbusch. “Each year, company rankings shift with new companies coming on the list, including companies that didn’t even exist a few years ago.”

[Editors’ Note: This story has been updated to reflect the acquisitions below.]

Lineage Logistics acquired Preferred Freezer Services in February 2019, adding 390 million cubic feet to its total and becoming the largest cold storage operator in the world.

In April, Americold announced an agreement to acquire Cloverleaf Cold Storage for $1.24 billion. The company was in the process of merging with Zero Mountain Cold Storage, which previously placed 14th on the list with 38 million square feet, employs 427 people and operates five facilities in Arkansas. This year, Americold’s figures reflect its acquisition of Cloverleaf and Zero Mountain.

The Global Top 25 currently operates 4.24 billion cubic feet (120.15 million cubic meters). The North American Top 25 operates 3.17 billion cubic feet (88.49 million cubic meters). The European Top 10 operates 791.26 million cubic feet (22.40 million cubic meters). The Latin American Top 10 operates 241.67 million cubic feet (6.84 million cubic meters).

Regions worldwide reported increased capacity and several new companies joined IARW in the past year.

  • Latin America increased by 6.22 million cubic feet.
  • Europe increased by 126.6 million cubic feet.
  • North America increased by 374.53 million cubic feet.
  • Global has increased by 399.6 million cubic feet.

GCCA membership includes more than 1,300 temperature-controlled facilities and members in more than 80 countries. Warehouse members offer a range of logistics solutions, including storage, transportation, processing, blast freezing, exports, and more. A complete listing of all warehouse members can be found in the Global Cold Chain Directory, which is available for free (gcca.org/about/global-cold-chain-directory).global-cold-chain-directory).


Article Topics

Features
Lists
Resources
Special Reports
Magazine Archive
Technology
Top 20
Warehouse Control Systems
Warehouse Execution Systems
   All topics

Top 20 News & Resources

Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Top 20 warehouses 2022: Merger and acquisition momentum
Top 20 Material Handling Systems Suppliers 2022
Top 20 3PL and Refrigerated Warehousing Companies 2021
Top 20 Warehouses 2021
Top 20 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Suppliers 2021
Top 20 Systems Suppliers 2021
More Top 20

Latest in Materials Handling

Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Rockwell Automation partners with autonox Robotics
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources