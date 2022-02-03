MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Webcasts

Top Distribution Center Trends in 2022

In preparation for the coming year, we’ll talk about the challenges you’ll face, the changes you’ll likely witness and ultimately the top 22 trends coming your way.

Thursday, March 10, 2022 2:00PM
Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director Peerless Media
Christina Dube, Director of Marketing – North America, Kardex Remstar

Distribution centers have been stressed over the past few years and the outlook for 2022 is still challenging. As you’re working to recover from the challenges brought on by the global pandemic, many distribution centers are looking for new ways to increase efficiencies.

Join us to learn what DC managers are doing in 2022 to overcome:

  • Labor scarcity
  • Supply chain crunch
  • E-Commerce growth

In preparation for the coming year, we’ll talk about the challenges you’ll face, the changes you’ll likely witness and ultimately the top 22 trends coming your way.

