MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Top supply chain solution providers unite as Körber

As Körber, the companies are a leading global supply chain technology provider with a diverse range of capabilities spanning software, automation, voice, robotics and material handling equipment, including the system integration and consulting to tie it all together.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More News

Today twelve of the world’s top supply chain technology solution providers from around the world announce their transition to the brand Körber. Together as Körber, the companies are a leading global supply chain technology provider with a diverse range of capabilities spanning software, automation, voice, robotics and material handling equipment, including the system integration and consulting to tie it all together.

“For the supply chain industry, the unified Körber brand represents both the current operational structure of the organization and its future direction,” said Clint Reiser, director of supply chain research at ARC. “Beyond a portfolio company, Körber’s range of technologies and capabilities in supply chain represent a suite of solutions and professional services that address a broad spectrum of client supply chain technology needs.”

“Over the last few years, we have strategically expanded our supply chain technologies and expertise - empowering customers to deliver upon ever-increasing requirements for speed, convenience and choice,” said Dirk Hejnal, chief executive officer for Körber Supply Chain. “In many cases, we have already leveraged this unique depth and vision for businesses worldwide. Tying it all together under a single brand was the logical next step in strengthening our position.”

“Our new branding is a natural move to bring our unique vision and message to market,” said Rene Hermes, chief marketing officer for Körber Supply Chain. “Our new tagline, ‘Conquer supply chain complexity’ embodies the ‘one-of-a-kind’ offering we have for the industry. Based on our research, more than 90% of supply chain professionals aren’t ready to handle today’s complexities. We turn what were once roadblocks into success – into opportunities today and beyond.”

The Körber Business Area Supply Chain is part of the international technology group Körber. Formerly Körber Logistics Systems, this consists of Aberle, Aberle Software, Cirrus Logistics, Cohesio Group, Consoveyo, DMLogic, HighJump, Inconso, Otimis, Langhammer, Riantics and Voiteq. Körber is home to more than 2,300 in-house professionals and nearly 100 strategic partners across the globe dedicated to advancing supply chains. As a result, businesses have access to a single provider to turn today’s supply chain challenges around labor, consumer expectations and adoption of new and emerging technologies into a strategic differentiator. With 30+ years of experience, Körber already has proven success with thousands of companies worldwide.

The Körber Business Areas Digital, Pharma and Tissue will also follow the same branding strategy – realigning to the single master brand Körber.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Automation
Korber AG
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
OPEX demonstrates warehouse automation solutions and expertise
State of the industry: MHI releases annual report at ProMat 2023
Swisslog introduces next-generation CarryPick goods-to-person solution
Signode highlights automation and reliability services
Synkrato pairs warehouse digital twins with artificial intelligence
TGW presents the fulfillment center of the future
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources