Toshiba announces CEO succession

Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Maccabe will retire effective June 30 with current Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Operating Officer Larry White assuming the leadership role July 1. Maccabe will then serve as an advisor to Toshiba America Business Solutions’ parent company, Toshiba Tec Corporation.

Maccabe has led Toshiba America Business Solutions since accepting the organization’s top job in July 2013. He is responsible for achieving record annual profits for the company in six of those years while expanding Toshiba’s market share to an all-time best during his tenure.

Maccabe holds the distinction of concurrently serving as president and CEO of both Toshiba America Business Solutions and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions for more than five years (August 2015 through November 2020). He successfully grew Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions into a global leader in retail store technology.

Beyond his many tangible accomplishments, Maccabe is most proud of fostering Toshiba’s entrepreneurial and employee-centric culture throughout his 18 years in leadership roles at separate Toshiba businesses. “Throughout my Toshiba tenure, our people have always been my priority,” says Maccabe. “Our teams work hard and take care of one another while mixing in some fun along the way. And we take succession planning very seriously to ensure employee growth and seamless transitions. Considering Larry’s shared mindset and elite revenue development background, Toshiba’s future is extremely bright.”

Toshiba’s newly named CEO is a widely known, respected and successful industry leader who has held a variety of executive roles since joining the company in 1996. As chief operating officer, White oversaw strategic planning across Toshiba’s business operations throughout North and South America.

“I’m truly looking forward to the opportunity to lead and mentor our diverse and highly talented workforce while capturing even further market share,” says White. “Team Toshiba represents the best our industry has to offer, and we remain committed to providing our customers and resellers with premier systems, solutions and services.”



