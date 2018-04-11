Toshiba showcases a new print and apply system at MODEX Show

Through a partnership with Panther Industries, Toshiba America Business Solutions (Booth B2652) has developed a new print and ap

Through a partnership with Panther Industries, Toshiba America Business Solutions (Booth B2652) has developed a new print and apply system.

The system—which pairs Toshiba’s B-EX4T1 and B-EX4T2 thermal barcode printers with Panther Industries’ Shadow automated labeling system—will likely be known for its affordability, as well as its potentially positive influence on supply chain and logistics professionals’ operational productivity.

Not only can the system print and apply labels on-demand in a highly accurate manner, but it may also be integrated with barcode scanners, ERP systems and WMS, so that it can improve the efficiency of nearly any type of labeling application.

“By joining forces with Panther Industries to deliver a competitive print and apply system, we will enable warehouses and distribution centers to operate more efficiently, accurately and affordably,” said Bill Melo, chief marketing executive, Toshiba America Business Solutions.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

