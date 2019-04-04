Toyota Forklifts opens 24/7 online parts store

Toyota Material Handling has launched its MyToyota Store. Toyota forklifts, a leading forklift manufacturer in North America, now offers more than 600,000 parts for forklifts and other material handling equipment for purchase online. Toyota forklift owners and technicians can find and buy Toyota Genuine Parts exclusively online via keyword search, part number search, or model and serial number search.

MyToyota Store offers customers the opportunity to shop online 24/7/365 with a modern and simple search and checkout process. Customers buying through MyToyota Store pay for orders via credit card or can request an invoice if the shopping cart meets a minimum value threshold. Orders are between the customer and the local Toyota dealer and ship from the dealer or from Toyota’s distribution center in Columbus, IN. Orders placed before 2 p.m. are eligible for expedited, next-day shipping. The company says the reasons it created the online resource is to accommodate the next generation of material handling professionals and to ensure customer uptime.

“We understand the expectations that our customers have around availability and convenience via other shopping methods in their daily lives,” said Nick Ostergaard, Manager, eCommerce Sales & Operations and Marketing Systems. “Those expectations don’t change in a professional setting; we wanted to meet and exceed those expectations and set a new standard for customer experience in the material handling industry.”

On MyToyota Store, customers can buy Toyota Genuine Parts, Toyota and Tora-Max electric walkie pallet jacks, AICHI scissor lifts and Toyota hand pallet jacks. MyToyota Store and authorized Toyota dealers are the only sources to buy legitimate Toyota Genuine Parts.

“Other representations of Toyota forklift parts and part numbers sold online or by third parties are not Toyota Genuine Parts,” said Ostergaard.

Visit Shop.ToyotaForklift.com to learn more.



