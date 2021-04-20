MMH    Topics     Equipment    AGVs

Toyota Industries Corporation launches global autonomous vehicle software development company

Main focus of new company, T-Hive, will be to provide a control system encompassing all AVs within TICO, such as automated guided forklifts (AGFs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

By

To meet the increasing demands of its customers, Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) will bundle its software development in autonomous vehicles (AVs), increase its global investments and establish T-Hive B.V. as a new center of excellence.

By combining the software products, partnerships and innovations from TICO’s main Group companies, Toyota L&F, Toyota Material Handling, Toyota Material Handling Europe, Raymond, Bastian and Vanderlande, and respective brands, the organization will significantly strengthen and expand TICO’s main brands solution portfolio, according to the group.

“The new portfolio will consist of existing solutions within TICO, ensuring that our loyal customers can benefit throughout their automation journey,” said Yojiro Mizuno, TICO Senior Executive Officer responsible for TICO’s material handling solutions business, stressing the importance of being close to customers while benefitting from global developments. “Our strong customer organizations support such developments while managing smooth project implementation on the customer side.”

In recent years, the demand for AVs has been increasing in line with the rapid growth of the e-commerce market, labor shortages in general and the need for flexibility. Flexibility in operations, application areas and vehicle type have become increasingly important, as well as the potential to deploy AV solutions worldwide. With this in mind, T-Hive has been established to centrally coordinate all developments, leverage existing solutions for new market segments and accelerate innovations globally to support TICO’s customer-facing companies.

“Due to the increasing demand for software development in all industries, securing personnel is also becoming a global challenge,” said Norio Wakabayashi, TICO Executive Officer. “Our new company, T-Hive, will create opportunities for us to work together across the Toyota Industries Group network. This decision highlights TICO’s commitment to remaining a leading player in the AV business and its investments accordingly.”

The new company will operate from Ede in The Netherlands from April 2021 and be led by Léon Jansen, serving as T-Hive CEO and Managing Director. T-Hive’s main focus will be to provide a seamless control system encompassing all AVs within TICO, such as automated guided forklifts (AGFs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

“Modern software developers experience the fine balance between making great quality software and meeting delivery deadlines every day,” Jansen said. “Our combined solution portfolio will be introduced at logistics sites around the world, enabling TICO’s customers to enjoy the seamless movement, storage and distribution of goods throughout their entire supply chains.”


Article Topics

News
Equipment
AGVs
AGVs
Autonomous Lift Trucks
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Bastian Solutions
Raymond
T-Hiv
Toyota Industries Corporation
Toyota Material Handling
Vanderlande
   All topics

AGVs News & Resources

Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Flexible automation at Carhartt
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Kivnon introduces automated forklift pallet stacker
AGILOX adds intelligent dolly mover to fleet of AMRs
OTTO Motors launches mid-sized autonomous mobile robot
Jungheinrich highlights AGV high-rack stacker
More AGVs

Latest in Materials Handling

Services economy activity grows again in May, reports ISM
Autonomous mobile robot provider MiR marks its 10th anniversary
Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources