Toyota Industries North America acquires Hoist Liftruck

Hoist has 25 years of experience manufacturing heavy-duty cushion tire and pneumatic forklifts, reach stackers, container handlers and more, ranging in lift capacity from 7 to 57 tons.

Toyota Industries North America, Inc. has announced it will acquire Hoist Liftruck Mfg., LLC effective February 8, 2019. The new company will be Hoist Material Handling, Inc.

“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished in building a terrific brand and quality products,” said Hoist founder Marty Flaska. “I am retiring and will no longer be part of the business, but the company is in good hands. It’s an honor to hand it off to the industry leader Toyota.”

Hoist Material Handling will be led by vice president and general manager Dan Kossow; VP of engineering Bob Miller; VP of sales Stu Jacover; and VP of operations Ryan Delaney. Delaney, who spent the last six years as director of quality for the Raymond Corporation, will join the Hoist Material Handling team in East Chicago reporting to Tony Miller, senior VP of operations and engineering for Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing.

“This is the perfect next step in the expansion of our Toyota Heavy Duty (THD) line,” said Jeff Rufener, president of Toyota Material Handling U.SA. “Hoist has been a great manufacturer of heavy-duty equipment for years and brings a group of passionate, talented associates that will help us in our role as a full-line equipment supplier. We are excited about the future of Hoist Material Handling.”

The acquisition of Hoist Material Handling adds to Toyota’s presence in the state of Indiana. Headquartered in East Chicago, Ind. with a 550,000-square-foot factory, Hoist has nearly 25 years of experience manufacturing heavy-duty cushion tire and pneumatic forklifts, reach stackers, container handlers, and more, ranging in lift capacity from 7 to 57 tons.

Toyota has had an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Hoist for the manufacture of large capacity forklifts under the THD brand since 2015.

“We are committed to maintaining a high-level of quality products and service to both the Hoist and Toyota dealer networks,” Rufener said.


