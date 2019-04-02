MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Lift Trucks

Toyota Industries North America formally acquires Hoist

Hoist brings nearly 25 years of experience manufacturing heavy-duty cushion tire and pneumatic forklifts, reach stackers and more, ranging in lift capacity from 7 to 57 tons.

By

Effective April 1, 2019, Toyota Industries North America has acquired the assets of Hoist Liftruck Mfg.

The name of the new company is Hoist Material Handling, Inc., and it will be managed directly by Toyota Material Handling USA in Columbus, Ind. Hoist Material Handling’s headquarters and 550,000-square-foot factory are in East Chicago, Ind., with sales offices in downtown Chicago. Hoist has nearly 25 years of experience manufacturing heavy-duty cushion tire and pneumatic forklifts, reach stackers, container handlers, and more, ranging in lift capacity from 7 to 57 tons.

Hoist Material Handling will be led by Dan Kossow, General Manager and Vice President; Bob Miller, Vice President of Engineering; Stu Jacover, Vice President of Sales; and Ryan Delaney, Vice President of Operations. Delaney, who spent the last six years as Director of Quality for The Raymond Corporation, will join the Hoist Material Handling team in East Chicago reporting to Tony Miller, Senior Vice President of Operations and Engineering for Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing.

“After 25 years, we are honored to send Marty off with a sincere thank you,” said Kossow. “His entrepreneurial spirit has driven Hoist Liftruck from a once small business to one that now has the distinction of joining the industry leader in Toyota.”

Toyota has had an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Hoist for the manufacture of large-capacity forklifts under the Toyota Heavy Duty (THD) brand since 2015.

“This is the perfect next step in the expansion of our big truck strategy,” said Jeff Rufener, President of Toyota Material Handling USA. “Hoist has been a great manufacturer of heavy-duty equipment for years and brings a group of passionate and talented associates that will help us expand our product offerings as a full-line equipment supplier.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Forklifts
Hoist Liftruck
Lift Trucks
Manufacturing
Toyota Industrial Equipment
Toyota Material Handling
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Mission Design & Automation partner to deploy robotic solutions
‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources