Toyota Industries North America formally acquires Hoist

Effective April 1, 2019, Toyota Industries North America has acquired the assets of Hoist Liftruck Mfg.

The name of the new company is Hoist Material Handling, Inc., and it will be managed directly by Toyota Material Handling USA in Columbus, Ind. Hoist Material Handling’s headquarters and 550,000-square-foot factory are in East Chicago, Ind., with sales offices in downtown Chicago. Hoist has nearly 25 years of experience manufacturing heavy-duty cushion tire and pneumatic forklifts, reach stackers, container handlers, and more, ranging in lift capacity from 7 to 57 tons.

Hoist Material Handling will be led by Dan Kossow, General Manager and Vice President; Bob Miller, Vice President of Engineering; Stu Jacover, Vice President of Sales; and Ryan Delaney, Vice President of Operations. Delaney, who spent the last six years as Director of Quality for The Raymond Corporation, will join the Hoist Material Handling team in East Chicago reporting to Tony Miller, Senior Vice President of Operations and Engineering for Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing.

“After 25 years, we are honored to send Marty off with a sincere thank you,” said Kossow. “His entrepreneurial spirit has driven Hoist Liftruck from a once small business to one that now has the distinction of joining the industry leader in Toyota.”

Toyota has had an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Hoist for the manufacture of large-capacity forklifts under the Toyota Heavy Duty (THD) brand since 2015.

“This is the perfect next step in the expansion of our big truck strategy,” said Jeff Rufener, President of Toyota Material Handling USA. “Hoist has been a great manufacturer of heavy-duty equipment for years and brings a group of passionate and talented associates that will help us expand our product offerings as a full-line equipment supplier.”



