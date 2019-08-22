MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Toyota Logistic Design Competition 2020 open to U.S. students for first time

This year’s competition focuses on baggage handling solutions for airports

By

Latest Material Handling News

Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
More Automation

For the first time ever, the formerly European Toyota Logistic Design Competition is open to design students in the United States. Toyota Material Handling Europe is increasing focus on baggage handling at airports, and the company hopes to develop new solutions to address the billions of pieces of baggage being handled at airports around the world each year.

Toyota is calling all design students and recent graduates (2019) around the world to come up with a solution to improve the logistics of baggage handling at airports. The competition seeks both partial and full solutions for baggage handling in the topics of baggage check-in, baggage drop, baggage transport to the terminal, baggage transport to the aircraft and/or baggage arrival at its destination.

“We feel baggage handling at airports is in need of a major makeover,” says Magnus Oliveira Andersson, Head of Design at Toyota Material Handling Europe. “Staying in touch with and listening to young designers is crucial to our success as a design studio. Change is, as they say, the only constant.”

The competition opens now and welcomes all submissions that reflect the Toyota heritage and brand. The deadline for entries is October 22, after which a panel of professionals working around design and innovation within Toyota (such as Toyota Material Handling, Vanderlande, and Raymond) will evaluate all submissions and determine the finalists. All finalists will get feedback from the panel toward the end of November and a chance to rework their proposals for the final panel session. Experts and industry leaders will make the final decision and select the winners of the competition.

Finalists will be invited to the award ceremony in Sweden and will have their work exhibited at the Hannover Messe in Germany. Additionally, they will be awarded with cash prizes and have the opportunity to apply for a six-month paid internship at the Toyota Material Handling Design Center. To find more information and enter the competition, visit the Toyota Logistic Design Competition page at [url=https://tldc.toyota-forklifts.eu/]https://tldc.toyota-forklifts.eu/[/url].


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Automation
Lift Trucks
Toyota Material Handling
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Mallard Manufacturing to open innovation lab
Plus One Robotics, with Yaskawa, expands use of AI robotic parcel handling solutions at FedEx
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources