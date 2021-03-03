MMH    Topics 

Toyota Logistics design competition 2020 highlights North American talent in first year

In fourth edition of the competition and the first year to accept entries from North American students, six U.S. competitors ranked among the 10 semifinalists

Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA), composed of Toyota Material Handling, Inc. and The Raymond Corporation, recently recognized the talent of North American industrial design students after an extraordinary demonstration of collective skill during the recent Toyota Logistics Design Competition 2020. Six U.S. competitors ranked among the 10 semifinalists, selected for their uniquely innovative design concepts answering the challenge to develop solutions to improve airport baggage handling.

“Toyota is driven by innovation,” said Brett Wood, President and CEO of Toyota Material Handling North America and Senior Executive Officer of Toyota Industries Corporation. “It’s inspiring to see the exceptionally creative and solutions-oriented thinking that is being developed by the next generation of industry leaders.”

Overall, 240 designs were submitted worldwide to the Toyota Logistics Design Competition 2020, with approximately one in every 10 submissions originating from the United States. This was the fourth edition of the competition and the first year to accept entries from North American students. Previously, the Toyota Logistics Design Competition was for European students only. Baggage handling design solutions were evaluated, and 10 semifinalists were selected by a jury of design and innovation professionals from Toyota Material Handling and Toyota Industries companies Vanderlande and Raymond. Finalists of the competition were chosen by industry experts and leaders.

Among the finalists announced in November 2020 is California State University student Kevin Wong of Long Beach, California. Wong was awarded 2nd place in the prestigious international competition in recognition of his concept for AIRTRO, an automated baggage trolley system designed specifically for airports to help solve common logistical issues stemming from delayed baggage caused by transfer mishandling.

“Over half the semifinalists were from the U.S., and it’s impressive to have a prize winner from the U.S. for the first year as a global competition,” said Greg Smiley, Industrial Design Manager for The Raymond Corporation and head of design for North America for the Toyota Material Handling Group.

Finalists were announced during a virtual awards ceremony in late 2020. Finalists of the competition receive a cash prize and are given the opportunity to apply for a 6-month paid internship at the Toyota Material Handling Design Center.


