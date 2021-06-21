Toyota Logistics Design Competition 2022 announces call for entries

The Toyota Logistics Design Competition 2022 hosted by Toyota Material Handling Europe is now open and accepting submissions. This edition of the competition focuses on addressing the increasingly complex issues related to urban micrologistics with socially sustainable solutions.

More than half of the world’s population live in urban areas. Cities are progressively becoming congested and difficult to service logistically while combatting pollution remains a global priority. Toyota is challenging all design students and recent graduates (2021) worldwide to create solutions that help the material handling industry adapt to the growing demand for shorter supply chains, greater precision and more flexibility in major metropolitan areas with less environmental impact.

This is the second year the formerly European Toyota Logistics Design Competition is open to design students in the United States. Six of the 10 semifinalists for the Toyota Logistics Design Competition 2020 came from students in the U.S.

Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) President & CEO Brett Wood encourages all North American design students to participate in the 2022 competition and demonstrate the level of talent being developed in North American universities.

“It’s truly inspiring to see how well the North American region was represented during the 2020 competition,” said Wood, who is also a Senior Executive Officer for Toyota Industries Corporation. “I invite all students with an interest in material handling supply chains and logistics to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their uniquely innovative ingenuity on a global stage.”

The competition is officially open and welcomes all submissions that reflect the Toyota heritage and brand. The deadline for entries is October 19, 2021, after which a panel of professionals working around design and innovation within the Toyota Group (including Toyota Material Handling, Toyota Motor and The Raymond Corporation) will evaluate each submission and determine the finalists. All finalists will get feedback from the jury towards the end of November and a chance to rework their proposals for the final jury session. Experts and industry leaders will make the final decision and select the winners of the competition.

The winners of the competition will be awarded cash prizes and an opportunity to apply for a six-month paid internship at the Toyota Material Handling Design Center and Toyota Europe Design Development (ED2). For more information or to enter the competition, visit the Toyota Logistics Design Competition website.



