Toyota Material Handling addresses new safety challenges during National Forklift Safety Day

This week, the industry will come together – virtually – for National Forklift Safety Day, an annual event that serves as the focal point for forklift manufacturers to reinforce the importance of operator safety training and forklift safety practices.

Toyota Material Handling (TMH), an industry leader in safety innovation, recognizes the industry’s expectations have pushed the envelope even further as TMH customers are now obliged to include new environmental challenges as part of their overall safety considerations.

With active concerns revolving around the ongoing COVID-19 situation, however, TMH is observing the many ways in which the company is implementing measures across its dealer locations to ensure superior customer service is uninterrupted while responsibly keeping personal health front of mind.



For example, Tampa-based Southern States Toyotalift responded to COVID-19 by training and equipping associates with the tools they need to disinfect the units worked on in accordance with CDC guidelines and best practices before and after the service is completed to ensure the safety of their employees and technicians. Associates are also required to wash their hands thoroughly every 60 minutes for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Additionally, Southern States Toyotalift has implemented a policy limiting physical interaction and asking all personnel to remain six feet apart at all times. Associates conduct self-monitoring and report to management daily on medical status and surveying of symptoms.



Across its North American locations, Toyota dealers are offering advanced service options to ensure their customers’ material handling fleets remain operational throughout this ongoing situation. In addition to those common measures previously mentioned, dealers have also implemented after-hours service, outdoor parking lot service, free cartage to service locations, as well as digital condition reporting.



As the world adjusts to this new idea of normalcy, TMH understands that the health of a business is reliant on the health of its people. During National Forklift Safety Day, TMH dealers across the United States and Canada will offer no-cost forklift site consultations for customers.



“Safety is strongly rooted in Toyota’s culture,” said Jeff Rufener, TMH President & CEO. “It remains our number one priority and National Forklift Safety Day reinforces its importance and shares that message every year. Many of the risks we’re used to dealing with can be anticipated or avoided when proper precaution is taken. We’re tackling COVID-19 using that same approach; implementing innovative solutions that protect us from the risks we can’t see. And, we’re proud to have a dealer network that has proactively taken the initiative to keep our customers safe in the essential roles they play.”

