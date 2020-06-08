MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Safety

Toyota Material Handling addresses new safety challenges during National Forklift Safety Day

TMH dealers across the United States and Canada will offer no-cost forklift site consultations for customers.

By

This week, the industry will come together – virtually – for National Forklift Safety Day, an annual event that serves as the focal point for forklift manufacturers to reinforce the importance of operator safety training and forklift safety practices.

Toyota Material Handling (TMH), an industry leader in safety innovation, recognizes the industry’s expectations have pushed the envelope even further as TMH customers are now obliged to include new environmental challenges as part of their overall safety considerations.

With active concerns revolving around the ongoing COVID-19 situation, however, TMH is observing the many ways in which the company is implementing measures across its dealer locations to ensure superior customer service is uninterrupted while responsibly keeping personal health front of mind.

For example, Tampa-based Southern States Toyotalift responded to COVID-19 by training and equipping associates with the tools they need to disinfect the units worked on in accordance with CDC guidelines and best practices before and after the service is completed to ensure the safety of their employees and technicians. Associates are also required to wash their hands thoroughly every 60 minutes for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Additionally, Southern States Toyotalift has implemented a policy limiting physical interaction and asking all personnel to remain six feet apart at all times. Associates conduct self-monitoring and report to management daily on medical status and surveying of symptoms.

Across its North American locations, Toyota dealers are offering advanced service options to ensure their customers’ material handling fleets remain operational throughout this ongoing situation. In addition to those common measures previously mentioned, dealers have also implemented after-hours service, outdoor parking lot service, free cartage to service locations, as well as digital condition reporting.

As the world adjusts to this new idea of normalcy, TMH understands that the health of a business is reliant on the health of its people. During National Forklift Safety Day, TMH dealers across the United States and Canada will offer no-cost forklift site consultations for customers.

“Safety is strongly rooted in Toyota’s culture,” said Jeff Rufener, TMH President & CEO. “It remains our number one priority and National Forklift Safety Day reinforces its importance and shares that message every year. Many of the risks we’re used to dealing with can be anticipated or avoided when proper precaution is taken. We’re tackling COVID-19 using that same approach; implementing innovative solutions that protect us from the risks we can’t see. And, we’re proud to have a dealer network that has proactively taken the initiative to keep our customers safe in the essential roles they play.”

Click here to download Toyota’s National Forklift Safety Day infographic.
Click here for downloadable files of the 2020 National Forklift Safety Day logo.

For more resources to help you create a culture of safety in your workspace, visit Toyota’s virtual National Forklift Safety Day page at ToyotaForklift.com.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Safety
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Forklifts
Lift Trucks
National Forklift Safety Day
Safety
Toyota Material Handling
Toyota Material Handling North America
   All topics

Safety News & Resources

Mezzanine Safeti-Gates announces new design on safety gate
AR Racking makes its debut at ProMat 2023
60 Seconds with Christian Dow, MHI
Dataset on core body temperature reaches record size, leveraged to help detect heat risk
PS Safety Access™ Offers Solutions To Some Of Modern Industry’s Biggest Safety Problems
RAMGuard demonstrates rack column protection capabilities
Big Ass Fans exhibits its Clean Air System
More Safety

Latest in Materials Handling

Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources