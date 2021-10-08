Toyota Material Handling earns 2021 Indiana Governor’s award for environmental excellence

Toyota Material Handling (TMH) has been recognized with the 2021 Indiana Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence in the ‘Five Year Continuous Improvement’ category for the company’s Carbon Dioxide (CO2) reduction projects.

The award was presented by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) at the 24th Annual Partners for Pollution Prevention Conference in late September. This is the fourth time Toyota Material Handling has earned a Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence, and the third for ‘Five Year Continuous Improvement’.

Since 2018, TMH’s CO2 reduction projects have resulted in a 22% reduction in electricity consumption, a 23% reduction in natural gas consumption, and a 37% reduction in CO2 emissions.

“This accomplishment wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS), manufacturing, maintenance, and production engineering teams at our factory in Columbus,” said Brian Egloff, TMH Director of Operations. “Toyota Material Handling has made sustainability a priority on our operations and engineering roadmap, which guides the annual ‘kaizen’ (continuous improvement) activity in each department. Through daily energy management, ongoing investments in renewable energy, and special projects to reduce our energy consumption, we’re making excellent progress toward our CO2 reduction targets. We’re honored to be recognized for this and our other environmental conservation efforts.”

The highly competitive Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence are Indiana’s most prestigious environmental recognition, reserved for the most innovative, sustainable, and exemplary programs that positively impact Indiana’s environment and demonstrate measurable environmental, economic, and social benefits.

“We are excited to recognize our 2021 Governor’s Award winners for their efforts in innovation, waste reduction, and improvements to Indiana’s environment,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. “These award winners are paving the way for other organizations to learn how to increase environmental protection efforts in the state.”

Toyota Material Handling implemented a total of seven environmentally beneficial projects through its Environmental Management System to reduce its carbon footprint and constantly improve overall operational efficiency. These projects include conversion to LED lighting, installing radiant dock heaters, air leak and compressor improvements, installing power and gas monitoring systems, installing 18 weld fume collection systems, and investment in wind energy certificates.

Collectively, these projects resulted in an estimated CO2 savings of more than 1,000 tons, the equivalent of 150,000 gallons of gasoline consumed.

Continuous improvement, or ‘kaizen,’ is a hallmark trait of the Toyota brand and culture. Kaizen is also a cornerstone in the company’s world-renowned manufacturing processes, including the Toyota Production System (TPS), Toyota Lean Management, and Toyota’s Five “S” System (5S). Toyota companies worldwide rely on these processes every day in working toward Toyota Industries Corporation’s (TICO) Vision 2030 goal of significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

“Our efforts are guided by the Global Environmental Commitment established by TICO, our parent company,” Egloff said. “This commitment aims to preserve our environment and create a sustainable society for our future generations. Ultimately, we hope to continue to do our part in helping achieve a carbon neutral society by 2050.”



