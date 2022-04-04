MMH    Topics     Toyota Material Handling

Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers

President's Award recognizes the dealers who perform at the highest level in parts, service, equipment sales, finance, customer satisfaction and overall operations.

Caption: Toyota Material Handling (TMH) recognizes 15 of the company’s top dealers with the prestigious President’s Award at their annual Dealer Meeting in Columbus, Ind., March 22, 2022. (Front Row Left to Right: Ken Townsend, Toyota Lift of South Texas; Ron McCluskey, Brodie Toyota-Lift; Anika Conger-Capelle, Conger Toyota-Lift; Joyce Schwob, JIT Toyota-Lift; David Bailey, Southern States Toyotalift; Kyle Hudson, Western Materials Handling & Equipment Ltd.; Back Row Left to Right: Chris Frazee, ProLift Toyota Material Handling; Larry McKevitt, Summit ToyotaLift; Mark Andres, Toyota Material Handling Northern California; Shankar Basu, Toyota Material Handling Solutions; Jim Shoppa, Shoppa’s Material Handling, Ltd.; Jeff Burns, Kenco Toyota-Lift; Michael Turnmyre, VESCO Toyotalift; Scott Plummer, W.D. Matthews Machinery Co.; not Pictured: Brent Bahrns, Bahrns ToyotaLift.
Toyota Material Handling (TMH) has announced the winners of the annual President’s Award, which recognizes the top Toyota forklift dealers in North America. The award recognizes the dealers who perform at the highest level in parts, service, equipment sales, finance, customer satisfaction and overall operations. The winners, announced during Toyota’s Annual Dealer Meeting on March 21, will celebrate together this fall in Amalfi and Rome, Italy.

The winners of the 2021 President’s Award are:

  • Bahrns ToyotaLift, Effingham, Illinois
  • Brodie Toyota-Lift, Lawrence, Massachusetts
  • Conger Toyota-Lift, Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • JIT Toyota-Lift, Frewsburg, New York
  • Kenco Toyota-Lift, Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • ProLift Toyota Material Handling, Louisville, Kentucky
  • Shoppa’s Material Handling, Ltd., Fort Worth, Texas
  • Southern States Toyotalift, Tampa, Florida
  • Summit ToyotaLift, North Haven, Connecticut
  • Toyota Lift of South Texas, San Antonio, Texas
  • Toyota Material Handling Northern California, Livermore, California
  • Toyota Material Handling Solutions, Santa Fe Springs, California
  • VESCO Toyotalift, Hickory, North Carolina
  • W. D. Matthews Machinery Co., Auburn, Maine
  • Western Materials Handling & Equipment Ltd., Calgary, Alberta, Canada

“The President’s Award is our most prestigious honor, reserved for those who deliver a superior customer experience,” said Bill Finerty, TMH President & CEO. “Toyota forklift dealers have a longstanding reputation for consistently going above and beyond for our customers. The dealers recognized represent the best of the best and we’re proud to honor them and their commitment to excellent customer service.”


