Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers

Toyota Material Handling (TMH) has announced the winners of the annual President’s Award, which recognizes the top Toyota forklift dealers in North America. The award recognizes the dealers who perform at the highest level in parts, service, equipment sales, finance, customer satisfaction and overall operations. The winners, announced during Toyota’s Annual Dealer Meeting on March 21, will celebrate together this fall in Amalfi and Rome, Italy.

The winners of the 2021 President’s Award are:

Bahrns ToyotaLift, Effingham, Illinois

Brodie Toyota-Lift, Lawrence, Massachusetts

Conger Toyota-Lift, Green Bay, Wisconsin

JIT Toyota-Lift, Frewsburg, New York

Kenco Toyota-Lift, Chattanooga, Tennessee

ProLift Toyota Material Handling, Louisville, Kentucky

Shoppa’s Material Handling, Ltd., Fort Worth, Texas

Southern States Toyotalift, Tampa, Florida

Summit ToyotaLift, North Haven, Connecticut

Toyota Lift of South Texas, San Antonio, Texas

Toyota Material Handling Northern California, Livermore, California

Toyota Material Handling Solutions, Santa Fe Springs, California

VESCO Toyotalift, Hickory, North Carolina

W. D. Matthews Machinery Co., Auburn, Maine

Western Materials Handling & Equipment Ltd., Calgary, Alberta, Canada

“The President’s Award is our most prestigious honor, reserved for those who deliver a superior customer experience,” said Bill Finerty, TMH President & CEO. “Toyota forklift dealers have a longstanding reputation for consistently going above and beyond for our customers. The dealers recognized represent the best of the best and we’re proud to honor them and their commitment to excellent customer service.”



