Toyota Material Handling Solutions adds Steve Dolphin as COO

Serving Los Angeles County’s material handling needs since 1973, Toyota Material Handling Solutions is a full-line supplier of lift trucks and logistical solutions.

By

Steve Dolphin
Steve Dolphin

Toyota Material Handling Solutions (TMHS) today announced the addition of Steve Dolphin to its leadership team. As Chief Operating Officer (COO), Steve is responsible for day-to-day operations and executing the company’s long-term goals. 

“Steve and I worked closely together for the past seven years as TMHS evolved from a forklift dealer to a total solutions provider. His leadership style and commitment to doing things right impressed me from day one,” said Dr. Shankar Basu. “Steve’s experience in service, material handling, and commercial cleaning, coupled with his background in the military, make him the ideal person to help lead our organization as we change and grow in the coming years.” 

Dolphin formerly held management positions at Toyota Material Handling, Yale Chase Equipment and Services, and Raymond Handling Solutions, Inc and served as Vice President and General Manager for Jan-Pro Cleaning Systems of Southern California. He is a retired Lieutenant Colonel for the United States Marine Corps. 

Dolphin earned his bachelor’s degree at Loras College, his master’s degree at The University of San Diego, and passed his doctoral comps with honors in business administration and international business at Argosy University. He currently resides in Long Beach, Calif.

Serving Los Angeles County’s material handling needs since 1973, Toyota Material Handling Solutions is a full-line supplier of lift trucks and logistical solutions.


