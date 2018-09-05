Transervice offering technicians up to $10,000 in benefits with new program
The tax-free educational assistance program includes payments for tuition, fees, books, supplies, and equipment for eligible individuals.
Transervice Logistics, a leading provider of customized transportation solutions, has established a tax-free educational assistance program for technicians that includes payments for tuition, fees, books, supplies, and equipment for eligible individuals, with potential benefits up to $10,000, payable over three years.
In order to qualify for the tuition reimbursement, individuals must be enrolled in an accredited diesel technology or automotive school, such as UTI, Lincoln Tech or a local community college, or have completed their technical education within the last 24 months from their date of hire.
“With industry sources predicting a need for 67,000 new technicians and 75,000 new diesel engine specialists in the next four years, we are taking proactive steps to attract and retain a Transervice team with training and advancement opportunities that will perpetuate the responsive, customer focused transportation solutions that have been our company’s hallmark for nearly 50 years,” said Taki Darakos, Transervice Vice President of Fleet Operations/Maintenance.
For more information about the educational assistance program and maintenance technician opportunities at Transervice, call Kari Beeson, Director of Recruiting at 817.873.5058 or visit transervice.com/maintenance-technicians
