Transervice offering technicians up to $10,000 in benefits with new program

The tax-free educational assistance program includes payments for tuition, fees, books, supplies, and equipment for eligible individuals.

By ·

Transervice Logistics, a leading provider of customized transportation solutions, has established a tax-free educational assistance program for technicians that includes payments for tuition, fees, books, supplies, and equipment for eligible individuals, with potential benefits up to $10,000, payable over three years.

In order to qualify for the tuition reimbursement, individuals must be enrolled in an accredited diesel technology or automotive school, such as UTI, Lincoln Tech or a local community college, or have completed their technical education within the last 24 months from their date of hire.

“With industry sources predicting a need for 67,000 new technicians and 75,000 new diesel engine specialists in the next four years, we are taking proactive steps to attract and retain a Transervice team with training and advancement opportunities that will perpetuate the responsive, customer focused transportation solutions that have been our company’s hallmark for nearly 50 years,” said Taki Darakos, Transervice Vice President of Fleet Operations/Maintenance.

For more information about the educational assistance program and maintenance technician opportunities at Transervice, call Kari Beeson, Director of Recruiting at 817.873.5058 or visit transervice.com/maintenance-technicians

Article Topics

Education · MRO · Technicians · Transervice
From the November 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers was destroyed by fire. Here’s the story of how resilience and innovation saved the day.
Gap Inc.: Taking the touches out of fulfillment
11th Annual Materials Handling Professional Salary Survey
View More From this Issue
