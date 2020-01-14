MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

Transplace acquires Lanehub

Acquisition further extends Transplace leadership in technology to improve fleet utilization and optimize supply chain efficiency

Transplace, a leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology solutions, today announced the strategic acquisition of Lanehub, a cloud-based platform and community that encourages shipper-carrier collaboration by automatically identifying and connecting companies with complementary freight lanes to save on shipping expenses. The software focuses on matching recurring freight lanes on a consistent basis, in an effort to reduce transportation cost, increase fleet revenue, and improve overall carrier service and performance.

Lanehub’s collaboration network currently includes over 150 shipper members, 250 carrier members, 180,000 lanes, and over $23 billion in truckload spend. To date, Lanehub customers have 26 million matches within Lanehub’s network. The acquisition is effective immediately and benefits both Transplace’s and Lanehub’s customers by giving them access to transportation technology and strategic management through the resources of the newly-combined organization.

“This is a major milestone for our company because of how much more we can do as part of Transplace, a true leader in the global logistics industry,” said Mark Hackl, founder and CEO of Lanehub. “With an industry leading technology platform and $9 billion in freight under management, Transplace opens the door to an unrivaled network of carriers and shippers for unsurpassed freight lane collaborations and transportation cost reductions. We have high expectations about the opportunities ahead for our teams and customers as we join the Transplace organization.”

“The strategic acquisition of Lanehub reinforces our mission to offer our customers the most advanced technologies, giving them a competitive advantage in the marketplace,” said Frank McGuigan, chief executive officer of Transplace. “Lanehub’s customer base and experience in the consumer-packaged goods, food, retail, manufacturing, and automotive industries are highly complementary to our business,” added McGuigan. “By joining our software solutions, we can create incredible opportunities to connect and convert traditional one-way moves into more collaborative round trips, significantly reducing empty miles and poor asset utilization. Unifying our teams and technologies is a win for all involved.”

Customers briefed on the acquisition thus far have been thrilled at the prospect of what the two companies will bring to bear by their combined forces. Ken Rogers, National Transportation Director of Nestle Waters said, “Transplace has continually upped the bar in driving business results among shippers for the transportation industry. We look forward to leveraging the Lanehub platform to further drive results to our bottom line in very creative ways.”


