Transplace announces strategic acquisition of ScanData Systems

Dallas-based Transplace, a non asset-based third-party logistics services provider, announced today that it is welcoming Austin, Texas-based ScanData Systems Inc., a provider of parcel transportation management solutions (PTMS), into the fold, in what it called a strategic acquisition. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

By

Established in 1986, ScanData provides an enterprise-class, multi-carrier, parcel shipping offering that streamlines and optimizes carrier selection, booking, label printing, tracking, invoice reconciliation, and Business Reporting at scale, according to Transplace.

Transplace CEO Frank McGuigan told LM there were various factors that drove this acquisition, including: supporting parcel as a delivery mode native to the Transplace logistics platform; expanding the robustness and scale to handle the highest volume shipments; and to create the ability to optimize across modes.

“Our retail and other vertical customers have always desired for Transplace to implement a fully functional parcel capability as an alternate mode for various reasons, including cost advantages, optimization opportunities, and expedited service performance,” he said. “Our customers are thrilled to hear of this acquisition as they can continue to get the 3PL benefits they trust from Transplace extended to parcel coverage.”

And Transplace added that with this acquisition it is well equipped to specialize in supporting parcel shippers with extremely high volumes and complex shipping rules, adding that shippers will see immediate benefits from the integration of ScanData’s PTMS capabilities into the Transplace TMS and broader logistics platform.

In terms of the competitive advantages this deal provides for Transplace, McGuigan pointed to various factors, including:

Supports Commitment to Customers: The strategic acquisition of ScanData reinforces its commitment to offer customers the most advanced technologies, giving them a competitive advantage in the marketplace;
Reinforces Growth Strategy: The acquisition supports Transplace’s strategy of complementing its strong organic growth with selective, strategic acquisitions in order to meet the supply chain needs of its growing customer base;
Advances e-commerce solution: By enhancing its Platform with ScanData’s parcel transportation management solutions, Transplace supports its customers in their e-commerce/DTC needs while increasing their operational efficiencies, customer satisfaction, and optimizing their transportation spend; and
Integration with ScanData: Specializing in supporting parcel shippers with extremely high volumes and complex shipping rules, shippers will immediately benefit from the current integration of ScanData’s PTMS capabilities into Transplace’s industry-leading TMS and broader logistics platform
“This is a landmark event for ScanData and our customers because the combination of our offering with Transplace’s world-class Logistics Platform allows us to better optimize the complete transportation needs of clients regardless of mode while boosting on-time performance and customer satisfaction,” said Wes Breyfogle, CEO of ScanData, in a statement. “Since e-commerce is a must-have for the growth strategy of most businesses today, and the ScanData platform integrates seamlessly into shippers’ many fulfillment systems, the combination of these two sector leading organizations further streamline the supply chain and offer cost savings to Transplace’s customers.”


About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
